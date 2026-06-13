KGL Foundation Renovates Accra Psychiatric Hospital OPD

The KGL Foundation has completed the renovation of the Out-Patient Department (OPD) Centre of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital as part of efforts to improve mental healthcare delivery and enhance the well-being of patients.

The project, commissioned last Thursday, forms part of the Foundation’s broader initiative aimed at creating a more welcoming, dignified and patient-friendly environment for individuals seeking mental health services across the country.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the KGL Foundation, Mr Elliot Dadey, said the intervention was motivated by the need to make a meaningful contribution to the country’s mental health sector while encouraging greater support and investment in mental healthcare.

According to him, the physical condition of healthcare facilities plays a critical role in the treatment and recovery of patients.

He expressed confidence that the upgraded facility would provide a more conducive environment for both patients and healthcare professionals, thereby improving the quality of care offered at the hospital.

Improved Environment

Mr Dadey noted that mental health remains an essential component of national development and urged corporate institutions and philanthropic organisations to support efforts aimed at strengthening mental healthcare infrastructure.

He said the Foundation was committed to implementing interventions that positively impact vulnerable groups and contribute to national development.

The Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, commended the KGL Foundation for the renovation project, describing it as a significant transformation that had improved the hospital’s image and operational environment.

He explained that the refurbished OPD centre had enhanced safety and comfort within consulting rooms while creating a more welcoming atmosphere for patients, visitors and healthcare personnel.

Dr Obeng added that the facelift was also helping to reduce the stigma associated with mental health treatment by making the facility more attractive and accessible.

“The improvement in the physical environment is encouraging more people to seek professional mental health support and helping to change public perceptions about psychiatric care,” he stated.

The commissioning ceremony brought together key stakeholders in the mental health sector, including the Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Eugene Dordoye; the Clinical Coordinator, Dr. Susan Seffah; the Head of Public Relations and Deputy Clinical Coordinator, Dr. Peggy Asiedu Ekremet; the Director of Administration at the Mental Health Authority, Mr. Victus Kpesese; and the Deputy Director, Mr. Emmanuel Hanson Torde.

The renovation is expected to contribute significantly to efforts aimed at improving service delivery, patient experience and public confidence in mental healthcare services in Ghana.