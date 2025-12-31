KGL Foundation Donates Building Materials To Tamale Central Prison

KGL Foundation has donated building materials valued at over GHS 170,000 to Tamale Central Prisons in the Northern Region to support the rehabilitation of the correctional facility’s infrastructure.

Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, Programmes Manager at KGL Foundation, presented the items on behalf of the organization on December 26, 2025. The donation included roofing sheets, wawa woods, buckets of paint, electrical and plumbing materials, and air conditioners aimed at enhancing the prison’s physical infrastructure.

Annorbah-Sarpei explained that the items would improve the rehabilitative architecture by providing dedicated, multi-purpose spaces for essential programs that help offenders develop skills and address personal challenges. He noted that the materials would support the creation of educational and vocational classrooms for inmates, enabling them to acquire practical skills during their incarceration.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Obed Kofi Acquaye, who received the donation on behalf of the Ghana Prisons Service, expressed gratitude to KGL Foundation for their support toward the Tamale Central Prison rehabilitation project. He emphasized that the contribution would directly improve conditions at the facility and enhance the quality of rehabilitation programs offered to inmates.

DDP Acquaye highlighted several challenges confronting the facility, including the need for expanded workshops to accommodate more vocational training activities. He also pointed to improved sanitation requirements, particularly the need for a septic emptier, and the urgent necessity of a consistent water supply during the dry season when the facility experiences severe shortages.

The Deputy Director called on other institutions and organizations to support government efforts for the rehabilitation of Tamale Central Prison, noting that partnerships with civil society organizations and private sector entities are critical to achieving sustainable improvements in Ghana’s correctional facilities.

Inmates at the facility also appealed for enhanced support in vocational training programs that would equip them with marketable skills upon release. They requested assistance with post release employment opportunities to help them reintegrate successfully into society and avoid recidivism. The inmates additionally called for provision of a water tanker to address persistent water supply challenges at the prison.

The donation represents KGL Foundation’s continued commitment to supporting correctional facilities in Ghana. The foundation, established as the corporate social responsibility arm of KGL Group, focuses on health, education, sports, arts and culture, and youth empowerment initiatives across the country.

KGL Foundation has been actively engaged with Tamale Central Prison through its Hope Beyond Walls project, which provides mental health and education support to short term inmates. The foundation has partnered with Savannah Alliance Ghana to implement comprehensive rehabilitation programs that address both mental wellness and practical skills development for incarcerated persons.

Tamale Central Prison, established in 1914 with an authorized capacity of 78 inmates, has faced chronic overcrowding and infrastructure challenges for decades. The facility serves as the primary correctional institution for the Northern Region and houses both remand and convicted prisoners.

The prison has benefited from various partnerships with civil society organizations and private sector entities in recent years. Next Door Ghana Limited previously donated office furniture for a newly established diagnostic center, while Fatih Foundation constructed a mechanized borehole to address water supply challenges. These collaborations reflect growing recognition of the need for multi-sector approaches to improving Ghana’s correctional system.

The Ghana Prisons Service has increasingly emphasized rehabilitation over punishment, aligning with international best practices in correctional management. This shift requires significant investment in infrastructure, training programs, and support services that enable inmates to develop skills and address underlying issues that contributed to their incarceration.

Vocational training programs at Tamale Central Prison have included skills development in carpentry, masonry, tailoring, and agricultural production. However, limited workshop space, inadequate equipment, and insufficient training materials have constrained the scale and effectiveness of these programs. The building materials donated by KGL Foundation are expected to expand the physical capacity for such activities.

The water supply challenge highlighted by DDP Acquaye represents a critical concern for the facility’s operation and inmate welfare. Inadequate water access affects sanitation, hygiene, food preparation, and basic dignity for incarcerated persons. The prison’s reliance on municipal water supply, which becomes unreliable during dry seasons, has necessitated emergency water deliveries that strain operational budgets.

The appeal for post release employment support reflects broader challenges in Ghana’s correctional system. Many released inmates struggle to find employment due to stigma, lack of formal qualifications, and limited connections to potential employers. Without economic opportunities upon release, formerly incarcerated persons face heightened risk of returning to criminal activity.

KGL Foundation’s intervention at Tamale Central Prison aligns with its broader mission to address social development concerns in Ghana and support vulnerable populations. The foundation has implemented projects across multiple sectors, including support for juvenile football development, healthcare initiatives, and educational programs in underserved communities.