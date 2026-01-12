KGL Foundation Commissions Ultra-Modern Gloria Boatema Dadey–Nifa Basic School at Adukrom

The KGL Group, through its philanthropic and social impact arm, the KGL Foundation has commissioned the Gloria Boatema Dadey–Nifa Basic School at Adukrom, a landmark educational facility designed to redefine basic education on the Akuapem Ridge and serve as a model of academic and technological excellence in Ghana.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Friday, January 9, 2026, was graced by the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, traditional authorities, government officials, community leaders, family and senior executives of the KGL Group, underscoring the importance of public-private collaboration in accelerating sustainable development.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Executive Chairman of KGL Group ALEX APAU DADEY delivered an emotional and deeply personal reflection on the inspiration behind the school. He paid tribute to his mother, Gloria Boatema Dadey, whose quiet strength supported one of Ghana’s most respected educationists, his late father, Dr. Alex Dadey.

He recounted how his father devoted his entire life to teaching, mentoring, building institutions, and shaping thousands of young minds across Ghana — many of whom later rose to become national leaders, including former President J. A. Kuffour.

“Today is one of the most emotional and meaningful days of my life. This school stands as a tribute to a legacy rooted in education, service, and nation-building. We intend to make this institution a centre of academic excellence — the first of its kind on the Akuapem Ridge — where discipline, faith, and hard work will unlock limitless possibilities for every child who passes through its doors,” he said.

The Gloria Boatema Dadey–Nifa Basic School fully constructed and resourced by the KGL Foundation is equipped with state-of-the-art modern ICT and digital centre, fully furnished classrooms, a well-equipped staff office, library facilities,canteen and recreational area was designed to create a safe, inclusive, and holistic learning environment for the pupils and communities .

The Foundation also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the recruitment and retention of high-quality trained academic staff to sustain excellence.

Addressing the gathering the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, praised the KGL Foundation for its impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives and reiterated government’s strong commitment to enhancing basic education nationwide. He commended the Foundation for going beyond infrastructure to invest in long-term educational quality and urged other corporate institutions to emulate KGL’s approach to sustainable community impact.

The Minister further highlighted the opportunity for the KGL Foundation to scale its impact by extending the Artificial Intelligence and digital learning initiative nationwide at the basic education level, noting that early exposure to technology would equip young learners with critical skills for the future economyand help bridge the digital divide and nurture innovation from an early age .

The ceremony was also attended by the Member of Parliament for Okere, Daniel Nana Addo‑Kenneth, who lauded the project as a transformational intervention for Adukrom and surrounding communities, describing it as a clear demonstration of how private sector involvement can directly support community empowerment .

In his remarks, Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V, Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V, emphasised that meaningful national development occurs when government, the private sector, and local communities work together with a shared purpose. He commended the KGL Foundation for its respect for community partnership and its focus on education as a catalyst for generational progress.

The commissioning and formal handing over of the Gloria Boatema Dadey–Nifa Basic School was performed by the Executive Chairman of KGL Group, together with the Board of Directors and Management, officially transferring the facility to the appropriate education authorities and the Adukrom community.

Speaking on behalf of the KGL Foundation, the Programmes Manager, Nii Anorbiah Sarpei, reaffirmed the Foundation’s long-term vision of leveraging education, technology, and community empowerment as key pillars for sustainable national development.

The commissioning and handover of the Gloria Boatema Dadey–Nifa Basic School stands as a powerful testament to the KGL Foundation’s leadership in education-driven social impact, reinforcing its position at the forefront of responsible corporate citizenship in Ghana and its enduring commitment to building stronger communities through education, skills development, and meaningful impact.