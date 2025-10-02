KGL Foundation champions juvenile football through the U-17 Colts Championship 2025

KGL Foundation proudly announced its continuous support for juvenile football by championing the just ended U-17 Football Tournament, aimed at nurturing young talent and promoting sportsmanship among the youth in Ghana. This significant initiative reflects the KGL Foundation’s commitment to empowering the next generation through sports, education, and community engagement.

Launched in 2021 and now in its fifth edition, the KGL U-17 inter-regional championship has firmly established itself as Ghana’s premier platform for identifying and nurturing emerging football talent. The nine-day tournament showcased some of Ghana’s best young football talent, with the finale held on September 27, 2025 at the McDan Teshie Sports Complex, marking the culmination of an inspiring tournament, reinforcing the Foundation’s dedication to nurturing future sports stars.

Greater Accra’s prodigy Jeremiah Abalo emerged the Overall Best Player, and although the midfielder’s team missed out on the trophy, his exceptional performances throughout the championship was duly recognised, earning him the top award. Throughout the tournament, Jeremiah Abalo starred with his displays, exciting supporters with his skill and vision at both the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence and the McDan Teshie Sports Complex.

His outstanding performances inspired Greater Accra to a commendable fourth-place finish as the side finished behind bronze medalists Central Region, dethroned champions Western Region, and the Ashanti Region team that eventually finished as champions.

The 2025 KGL U-17 Inter-Regional Championship came to an end last Saturday, with Ashanti Region crowned champions for the second time following a 2-1 victory over defending champions Western Region in a thrilling finale.

Among the individual award winners, Western Region’s Frank Abu claimed the Best Goalkeeper Award after a series of commanding displays that not only helped his team reach the final to secure the silver medal but also caught the eye of many who followed the tournament.

Ashanti Region’s attackers Agyei Duah and Alidu Issah shared the Top Scorer honours, after each scored seven goals to lead their team to clinch the trophy. Their teammate, Kelvin Baffoe, was also named Most Promising Player, underlining Ashanti’s dominance in both team and individual awards.

The 2025 edition saw an expansion, featuring 12 teams that included all ten Regional Football Associations, along with the two GFA Elite Academies. This ensured a full nationwide representation and intense competition that provided a platform for top talents.

The tournament, which is backed by a five-year, $1 million partnership with the KGL Foundation, continues to serve as a cornerstone of the Ghana Football Association’s grassroots development strategy.

Highlighting his commitment to youth development, the CEO of the KGL Foundation, Elliot Dadey underscored the foundation’s commitment to the U-17 football tournament. “At KGL Foundation, we are deeply committed to empowering our youth through sports. This tournament was not only about competition but also about fostering teamwork, discipline, and leadership among young athletes,” Elliot Dadey reiterated.

Established as the corporate social responsibility arm of the KGL Group, the Foundation was created not just to give back, but to reimagine what social responsibility looks like in the Ghanaian landscape. It was a response to a deeper calling: that true transformation doesn’t come from the outside— it begins from within.

Elliot Dadey, CEO of the KGL Foundation, aptly puts it: “Our approach is simple, yet deeply intentional: we go into communities, we listen, we learn, and we co-create. We engage not as distant donors, but as equal partners—collaborating with those who live the realities we seek to improve. Together, we design solutions that are rooted in local context, cultural relevance, and shared ownership.”

With a strong focus on innovation, connection, and people empowerment, the Foundation operates across five key thematic areas in sports, arts and culture, youth empowerment, health and education, where their interventions are making a lasting difference.

