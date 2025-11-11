KGL Chairman Urges Government to Embrace Private Sector

Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, has called for a fundamental shift in how Ghana views its private sector, urging policymakers to recognize businesses as strategic partners in nation building rather than competitors to government.

Speaking during the 2025 University of Ghana Alumni Lecture at the Great Hall, Mr. Dadey presented a comprehensive case for strengthening Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) underpinned by responsible corporate citizenship. The lecture, themed “Public Private Partnership: A Case Study of Responsible Corporate Citizenship,” drew personalities including the Clerk to Parliament, Deputy Attorney General, and members of parliament.

Mr. Dadey stated that governments do not create wealth, emphasizing that the private sector does through innovation, capital, and resilience. He explained that while government may set the rules of the game, it is the private sector that plays it. The executive chairman declared that the time has come for Ghana to move beyond seeing the private sector as a rival and instead recognize it as a vital ally in national development.

Tracing Ghana’s economic history, Mr. Dadey cited the collapse of once thriving enterprises such as Siaw Industries, Ghana National Trading Corporation (GNTC), and Neoplan Ghana as reminders of the country’s failure to protect and grow indigenous businesses. He contrasted these with successful global examples like Tata Motors and Shoprite, which flourished through deliberate state support and policy alignment.

The KGL chairman underscored that the solution lies in partnerships where business success translates into shared social and economic value. He emphasized that responsible businesses must aspire to become transgenerational, built on integrity, honesty, and trust, capable of outliving their founders and serving future generations.

Mr. Dadey stressed that effective partnerships can bridge Ghana’s innovation and infrastructure gaps when built on clarity of vision, fair risk sharing, and good governance. He noted that in every thriving economy, there comes a point where government can no longer act alone, and the private sector must not only be involved but must lead, though it cannot do so in isolation.

Calling for a renewed national mindset, the executive chairman asserted that Ghana’s economic independence will not come from aid but from ownership of resources, industries, and ideas driven by Ghanaians for Ghanaians. He spotlighted the critical role of the Ghanaian diaspora, advocating for a shift from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Diaspora Direct Investment (DDI), where global Ghanaians invest their capital, knowledge, and expertise back into national development.

Beyond developmental economics, Mr. Dadey reinforced the importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in shaping responsible businesses and national sustainability. He cited the KGL Foundation’s targeted initiatives in youth empowerment, education, health, arts and culture, and sports as practical demonstrations of responsible corporate citizenship.

The Foundation has touched thousands of lives, awarding over 300 scholarships to brilliant but needy students at all levels. In sports development, the organization has been instrumental in reviving and sponsoring Ghana’s Under 17 Colts Football Programme and has supported the Black Stars for four consecutive years. Through its mental health advocacy and intervention programs, the Foundation has partnered with health institutions and non governmental organizations (NGOs) to extend support to vulnerable populations and break the stigma surrounding mental illness.

In his conclusion, Mr. Dadey called on all sectors to join hands in redefining Ghana’s development narrative. He stated that government cannot do it alone, businesses cannot do it alone, academia cannot do it alone, and communities cannot do it alone. However, together, when ideas, resources, knowledge, and will are combined, transformation that will echo for generations can be ignited. He declared that the time for convenience is past, emphasizing that this is the hour for conviction and partnership.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo commended Mr. Dadey for his insightful presentation and reaffirmed the University’s commitment to serving as a platform for national dialogue on development. The 37th annual lecture was organized by the University of Ghana Alumni Association in collaboration with the university.