KGL Chairman Questions Media Treatment of Local Businesses

KGL Group Executive Chairman Alex Apau Dadey has challenged Ghanaian media to reconsider how they cover successful local businesses, arguing that indigenous companies face disproportionate scrutiny compared to foreign enterprises.

Speaking Thursday at the launch of the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards in Accra, Dadey questioned why local success often triggers suspicion while foreign conglomerates receive celebration. “Why do we cheer foreign conglomerates but question the success of local ones?” he asked, describing the pattern as worrying.

His comments come as his company faces scrutiny over a National Lottery Authority (NLA) contract. The Fourth Estate and Media Foundation for West Africa published an investigation claiming the NLA awarded KGL Technology Limited a GH¢3 billion business in exchange for GH¢170 million annually, raising questions about value for taxpayers.

The Chamber of Indigenous Business and Investors has disputed the investigation’s findings, while KGL has denied wrongdoing. Dadey did not address the specific allegations during his speech but emphasized that private enterprises should be treated as development partners rather than adversaries.

“The government must stop treating the private sector as a risk to be managed or, worse, an adversary to be constrained,” he urged, calling for national transformation through public-private collaboration.

Dadey, who was recently honored at the Millennium Excellence Awards for contributions to business excellence and corporate governance, positioned his remarks within broader concerns about business environment challenges facing Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

The 29th GJA Media Awards will take place November 8 at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi under the auspices of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marking the first time the ceremony will be held outside Accra. The event will celebrate excellence in journalism with top honors including GJA/P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year and Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year.

GJA President Albert Dwumfuor emphasized journalists’ essential role in nation building and democracy. “The story of Ghana cannot be written without the voices of her journalists, and our future as a nation depends on the strength, integrity, and patriotism of our media,” he stated.

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who attended the launch, commended the GJA for sustaining the awards over nearly three decades, describing them as “the most sought-after within the journalistic fraternity.”

Dadey’s call for supportive media coverage raises questions about the appropriate balance between accountability journalism and promoting local business development. Critics might argue that investigative reporting serves public interest regardless of whether subjects are foreign or domestic, while supporters contend that context and proportionality matter in coverage decisions.

The tension between business leaders seeking favorable coverage and journalists pursuing accountability stories represents an ongoing challenge in Ghana’s media landscape. Whether legitimate investigations into government contracts constitute “undermining” local businesses or fulfilling journalism’s watchdog function depends significantly on perspective and the quality of reporting.

Media practitioners at the launch did not immediately respond to Dadey’s characterization of local business coverage, though the event’s focus on journalistic excellence and integrity suggested the profession’s commitment to standards-based reporting regardless of subject nationality.

The Fourth Estate’s NLA investigation, conducted jointly with MFWA, traced the KGL contract back to 2019 and documented extensions through multiple NLA administrations. Whether the reporting represents fair accountability journalism or unfair targeting of a local company will likely remain subject to debate.

For now, Dadey’s comments highlight perceived double standards in business coverage while simultaneously drawing attention to the very contract controversy he appeared to reference obliquely. The intersection of business interests, investigative journalism, and national development priorities continues generating friction in Ghana’s evolving media environment.

The GJA awards ceremony in November will provide another opportunity to examine journalism standards and practices as the association recognizes reporters whose work exemplifies the profession’s highest ideals, potentially including investigations that make some business leaders uncomfortable.