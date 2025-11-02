KFC Ghana Offers Varied Menu Across 38 Nationwide Branches

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Ghana operates 38 branches nationwide, offering customers a comprehensive fast food menu ranging from individual meals to family sized buckets. Prices span from seven cedis for bottled water to 407 cedis for large chicken buckets, providing options for different budgets and group sizes.

The restaurant chain’s signature offerings include its Original Recipe and Hot & Crispy chicken prepared with 11 herbs and spices. Individual chicken pieces start at 30 cedis, while two piece servings cost 57 cedis. Family bucket options include nine pieces at 251 cedis, 12 pieces at 330 cedis, and 15 pieces at 407 cedis. These bucket meals accommodate larger groups and special occasions.

Burger options feature the Zinger and Colonel varieties, both priced at 71 cedis as standalone items. Full burger meals including sides and drinks cost 95 cedis. Tower burger variants sell for 90 cedis, while double burger meals reach 209 cedis. The menu also includes a vegetarian burger option at 55 cedis, catering to customers with dietary preferences.

Twister wraps provide another popular choice, with basic versions priced at 60 cedis and meal combinations at 78 cedis. Boxmaster meals combining multiple items cost 119 cedis for either Zinger or Colonel variants. These toasted options offer portable alternatives to traditional burgers for customers eating on the go.

The Streetwise line targets budget conscious customers with combination meals. Streetwise Two with chips costs 68 cedis, while the rice version sells for 75 cedis. Streetwise Three ranges from 88 to 92 cedis depending on accompaniments. The Streetwise Five, containing five chicken pieces, retails at 150 cedis. Family bucket options in this category reach 330 cedis.

KFC Ghana introduced Chinchinga Chicken as a localized flavor variant, incorporating popular Ghanaian spices into the fried chicken recipe. This menu addition reflects the franchise’s adaptation to local tastes. Social media posts from customers indicate the Chinchinga variant has gained popularity since its launch, with reviewers praising the fusion of international fast food with traditional Ghanaian flavoring.

Side dishes complement main meals with options including regular chips at 36 cedis, large chips at 42 cedis, and jollof rice at 35 cedis. The mash and gravy side costs 25 cedis for regular portions. A chips bucket serving larger groups sells for 66 cedis. Additional condiments include Zinger dip sauce and Colonel dip sauce, both priced at 10 cedis.

Dessert offerings feature various Krusher frozen drinks in Oreo and Berry flavors. Mini versions cost 35 cedis while regular sizes reach 47 cedis. Milkshakes in strawberry and other flavors sell for approximately 48 cedis. The restaurant also offers mojito variants including Kiwi Mojito and Lemonade Mojito at similar price points.

Beverage options include standard soft drinks at 14 cedis for 300 milliliter bottles of Coca Cola, Fanta, and Sprite. Bottled water costs seven cedis for 500 milliliter servings. These drink prices remain competitive with other quick service restaurants operating in Ghana’s urban centers.

KFC Ghana runs promotional offers including Monday Madness, where customers receive five chicken pieces for 60 cedis. This weekly special aims to drive traffic during typically slower business periods. The promotion applies at all locations and through the KFC Ghana mobile application for delivery orders.

Masco Foods Limited holds the sole franchise rights for KFC operations in Ghana under the Mohinani Group, a second generation family business group. The company has expanded the brand’s footprint significantly since establishing the first Ghanaian location. Branches now operate in major cities including Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and other urban centers.

The franchise offers online ordering through its dedicated mobile application and partnerships with third party delivery platforms. Customers can place orders for home or office delivery, with service areas covering locations near each branch. The digital ordering system displays current menu offerings and prices, allowing customers to customize meals before checkout.

Branch locations include prominent shopping centers and high traffic areas. The Marina Mall location operates on the second floor along Airport Bypass Road in Accra. Other branches occupy strategic positions in commercial districts, ensuring accessibility for working professionals during lunch hours and families during evening periods.

KFC maintains standardized pricing across branches, meaning menu costs remain consistent whether customers visit locations in Accra, Kumasi, or other cities. This pricing policy provides transparency and allows customers to budget accurately regardless of which branch they frequent. Occasional regional promotional offers may create temporary variations.

The restaurant emphasizes customer satisfaction with a meal replacement policy for unsatisfied customers. This guarantee reflects confidence in food quality and preparation standards. Staff members receive training in both food preparation techniques and customer service protocols to maintain consistency across all locations.

Menu updates occur periodically as the franchise introduces new items or adjusts to changing consumer preferences. Recent additions include expanded beverage options and localized flavor profiles like the Chinchinga variant. The company monitors customer feedback through social media channels and in store surveys to inform menu development decisions.