KFC Ghana Backs Black Stars in Sponsorship Deal

KFC Ghana has signed a one-year sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association, backing the Black Stars and Black Queens through a packed 2026 to 2027 international calendar.

The partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) runs from May 2026 to May 2027 and covers the 2026 FIFA World Cup, qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and the 2026 Women’s AFCON in Morocco.

It arrives as Ghana prepares for one of its busiest spells. The Black Stars, making a fifth World Cup appearance, sit in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama at the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Ghana open against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, face England on June 23 and close the group against Croatia on June 27. Under coach Carlos Queiroz, the team is targeting a return to the knockout stage for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals in 2010.

KFC Africa Chief Marketing Officer Hloni Mohope said the brand was proud to stand with the national teams. “This is a landmark year for Ghana football,” he said.

GFA Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby described the deal as part of the association’s drive to become one of the world’s most recognisable sports brands and to open commercial doors for the Black Stars.

The women’s side also features prominently. The Black Queens will compete at the 2026 Women’s AFCON in Morocco from late July, drawn with Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde, with the winning quarter-finalists booking places at the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil. After the World Cup, the Black Stars begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign, having been drawn in Group C with Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia and Somalia.

KFC Ghana said the partnership will launch with a retail campaign in late June, followed by fan activations across the 12-month term.