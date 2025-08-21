Key Details Emerge in Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini Fraud Case

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office has revealed significant details about their investigation into dancehall artist Shatta Wale’s possession of a luxury vehicle connected to international fraud.

The case centers on a Lamborquini Urus tied to a four million dollar fraud scheme in the United States.

American authorities identified the vehicle as proceeds from crimes committed by Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian currently serving prison time in the US. A Kentucky court has already ordered the car seized as restitution for victims of the fraud scheme.

During interrogation, the musician reportedly struggled to provide documentation proving legitimate ownership.

He claimed to have purchased the vehicle for $150,000 from someone possibly named Zak through WhatsApp, but could provide no contact details or paper trail for the transaction. The only document in his possession was a customs declaration bearing the name of the convicted fraudster.

The artist was initially granted bail set at 10 million Ghana cedis with two sureties after being questioned for several hours.

The investigation continues as authorities work to determine how the vehicle came into his possession and whether there are broader connections to the international fraud case.