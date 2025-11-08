Kevin Taylor Says Dan Kwaku Yeboah Will Be Jailed Over $200M All African Games Scandal

Veteran broadcast journalist Kevin Taylor has publicly accused Dan Kwaku Yeboah, of being at the center of a $200 million scandal related to the 13th All African Games.

Taylor, speaking on a recent broadcast, stated that Yeboah “will be jailed” for mismanagement of funds intended for Ghana’s hosting of the continental sporting event. According to Kevin Taylor, Dan Kwaku Yeboah spent portions of the country’s money irresponsibly, raising serious concerns about accountability and governance.

Kevin Taylor further commented that since President John Mahama called for a forensic audit of the Games, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has reportedly been unable to sleep, as the probe threatens to expose alleged financial improprieties.

Highlighting Dan Kwaku Yeboah’s response to the audit call, Kevin Taylor remarked that Dan Kwaku Yeboah’s explanation—that he did not see the contracts related to the Games—“alone tells that he is a fool and a thief.” Kevin Taylor asserted that Dan Kwaku Yeboah, who oversaw media operations during the Games, cannot evade responsibility for the management of such high-profile national projects.

President Mahama has launched a comprehensive forensic audit into the 13th All African Games, which were held from March 8 to 23, 2024. According to the Presidency, the audit will examine all financial and operational aspects, including procurement, expenditures, infrastructure, and post-event management.

The Games have already come under public scrutiny, with reports indicating over $195 million spent on infrastructure, and an additional $46 million needed for operational costs. The forensic audit aims to clarify these expenditures and strengthen governance over future national events.