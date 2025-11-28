Kevin Spacey Faces Three Civil Assault Claims in London

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey will face civil claims of sexual assault from three men at London’s High Court in October 2026, with a judge setting a provisional trial date following a hearing on Wednesday.

The three men allege that the House of Cards star assaulted them between 2000 and 2013. Judge Christina Lambert suggested a trial date of October 12, 2026, though the court has not yet determined whether the claims will be heard in a single trial or three consecutive proceedings.

Spacey denies all allegations of wrongdoing. He has formally denied two of the three claims and has yet to file a defense in the third case, according to BBC News.

Two of the men who accused Spacey during his 2023 criminal trial have filed civil cases at the High Court. The actor was separately acquitted of nine sexual offense charges in London in July 2023.

One man, identified only as LNP, alleges that Spacey deliberately assaulted him on approximately 12 occasions between 2000 and 2005. Another accuser, referred to as GHI, claims he met Spacey through a workshop at London’s Old Vic theatre and suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss as a result of an assault in 2008.

Spacey served as artistic director of the Old Vic between 2004 and 2013. The second man originally sued Spacey in 2022, but his case was paused when criminal charges were brought against the actor.

The third man, Ruari Cannon, has waived his right to anonymity. He performed in Tennessee Williams’ play Sweet Bird of Youth at the Old Vic in 2013, and alleges that Spacey groped him at a party after the show’s press night.

Cannon participated in the 2024 Channel 4 documentary Spacey Unmasked, which featured interviews with 10 men about their experiences with the actor. The two part series aired in May 2024 and was later distributed by Max and Investigation Discovery in the United States.

Spacey dismissed Cannon’s allegation following the documentary, stating it was ridiculous and never happened. He posted on social media after the documentary aired that each time he has been given proper opportunity to defend himself, allegations have failed under scrutiny and he has been exonerated.

Elizabeth Anne Gumbel KC, representing the three men, argued in written submissions that the cases should be heard in a single trial to avoid requiring the men and Spacey to give evidence more than once.

Spacey has acknowledged being too handsy in past behavior but maintains he has never groped anyone. During his 2023 criminal trial, he testified about difficult experiences with his father, whom he described as a white supremacist and neo Nazi who suspected Spacey might be gay due to his interest in theater.

In October 2022, a New York jury found Spacey not liable in a civil lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old. The jury deliberated for approximately one hour before reaching their verdict.

Rapp sought $40 million in damages in that case. During the trial, Spacey’s lawyers presented evidence including a floor plan showing the actor lived in a studio apartment at the time, contradicting Rapp’s description of a separate bedroom where the alleged incident occurred.

Spacey’s career collapsed in 2017 following Rapp’s initial public allegations, which emerged during the early stages of the Me Too movement. He lost his role on Netflix’s House of Cards and was replaced in the film All the Money in the World after shooting had already been completed.

A Los Angeles judge in 2022 approved an arbitrator’s decision ordering Spacey to pay $30.9 million to the makers of House of Cards for violating his contract by sexually harassing crew members.

Spacey recently gave an interview to The Telegraph newspaper in which he described his current financial situation as difficult. He stated he is living in hotels and Airbnbs, going where work takes him, because he has no permanent home.

He explained that costs over the past seven years have been astronomical, with very little income and substantial outgoing expenses. Days later, he clarified on social media that he was not claiming to be homeless in the literal sense.

During that interview, Spacey expressed hope for a career comeback and suggested that support from prominent filmmakers could help restore his standing in the industry. He specifically mentioned Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino as directors whose involvement in a project with him would signal to the entertainment world that he deserves another chance.

Spacey recently completed production on an independent science fiction thriller called The Tenth Planet in the United Kingdom. The project was offered for sale at this year’s American Film Market, indicating some industry professionals remain willing to work with him despite the ongoing allegations and legal proceedings.

The upcoming civil trials in London represent the latest chapter in legal challenges that have spanned several years and multiple jurisdictions. The October 2026 trial date remains provisional pending further court proceedings to determine the structure and timing of the cases.