Ketu South Traders Risk Heavy Fines, Group Warns

Cross border traders in Ketu South who skirt approved routes risk losing their goods and fines of up to 300 percent of duty, a women led trade group has warned.

The Trans-Border Business Network, which advocates for women in trade, is running an education drive aimed at the mostly female traders who cross the frontier with Togo each day. Co-founder Mabel Yayra Ayiyor told the Ghana News Agency that many of them use unapproved crossings without realising it, leaving their goods open to seizure.

The financial stakes are what give the campaign its urgency. Traders caught breaching Customs rules can be fined several times the value of the duty owed, and Ayiyor said some abandon their consignments rather than pay. Such penalties fall under the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891), which allows forfeiture of goods moved outside official channels. Aflao, the busiest land crossing between Ghana and Togo, sits inside the municipality and handles heavy daily informal trade.

The Network wants traders to use official border posts, follow the rules and learn their rights so enforcement officers cannot exploit them. Ayiyor framed compliance less as a burden than as protection: a trader who clears goods properly can sell in the open market without fear of seizure or harassment.

Officers from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) joined the sessions and pressed the same point, telling traders that paying duty shields them from penalties and feeds government revenue. They also urged traders to form or join associations, arguing that buying in bulk cuts costs, tightens coordination and makes compliance easier.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) used the platform to warn against trading in unregulated medicines. Traders were told to avoid drugs from unverified suppliers, particularly stock carried in poor conditions that can lose potency and endanger users.

The programme also raised a harder concern: the use of children to ferry contraband across the border. Organisers called on parents to keep a closer watch on their wards.

Ayiyor said the engagement drew strong interest and described participants as ready to act on what they learned. The next session is set for August, deliberately timed to avoid major market days so more traders can attend. She added that the Network would keep working with Customs and Immigration to sustain the education effort.