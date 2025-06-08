Ketu South Coastal Defense Project Launches After Years of Erosion Damage

Construction has commenced on Ketu South’s sea defense project following 91 years of tidal surge destruction along the Volta Region coastline.

The initiative follows President Mahama’s March 2025 site visit pledging intervention.

Repeated tidal flooding has destroyed homes, displaced families, and crippled fishing, farming, and retail businesses. Coastal erosion regularly severed transportation routes between Ketu South, Keta, and Anloga, disrupting regional trade.

Engineering teams deployed heavy machinery at Agavedzi this week. Project contractors confirm the infrastructure aims to stabilize shorelines and reduce displacement. While construction may temporarily boost local commerce, long-term recovery requires restoring transportation networks and protecting micro-enterprises.

National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) records show over 2,000 residents required relocation assistance due to coastal damage since 2020. The defense project represents Ghana’s first permanent infrastructure solution to chronic erosion in the southeastern coastal corridor.