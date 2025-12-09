KETASCO 1996 Year Group set to launch 30th Anniversary, December 14

The 1996 Year Group of Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) will officially launch its 30th Anniversary celebration on Sunday, December 14 in Accra.

The launch event, scheduled to take place at the Christ the King – St. Maria Conference Room, opposite the Flagstaff House in Accra, is expected to bring together members of the Dzolali ’96 Year Group as they commemorate three decades since completing their studies at KETASCO.

Ahead of the anniversary, the ’96 Year Group has initiated the construction of a 12-seater ultra modern washroom facility for the KETASCO Girls’ Dormitory,valued at three hundred thousand Ghana cedis(Ghc300,000).

This legacy project reflects the group’s enduring commitment to the welfare of current students and the development of their alma mater.

Organisers have called all members of the Dzolali ’96 Year Group, past students, friends, well-wishers and stakeholders to come on board to support this noble initiative and participate fully in the activities leading up to and during the anniversary celebrations.

The occasion would also be used to outline other projects and activities for the period focusing on providing a face-lift to the school.

Past students would also take the opportunity to reunite, share old memories while they formed sustainable bonds for future projects.