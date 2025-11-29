Keta Municipal Chief Executive Urges Public to Support Local Farmers

The Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Wisdom Seade, has called on the public to prioritise locally grown food products to boost the agricultural sector, enhance productivity, and support farmers across the municipality.

Speaking at the 41st Municipal Farmers’ Day celebration held at Hatorgodo on Wednesday, Mr Seade said the Assembly was implementing several interventions aimed at transforming agriculture, including promoting climate smart farming techniques, investing in storage infrastructure, and supporting value addition and agro processing initiatives. The event was held under the theme Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future.

Mr Seade acknowledged that agriculture remains a key sector providing livelihoods for many people, yet continues to face significant challenges such as climate change, poor infrastructure, and limited access to credit. He stated that the government remains committed to addressing these issues to ensure the sector thrives and continues supporting national food security objectives.

The MCE encouraged farmers to adopt climate smart practices, invest in improved storage facilities, and focus on value addition to reduce post harvest losses and increase income. He emphasized the importance of modernising agricultural methods while maintaining sustainable farming approaches that preserve natural resources for future generations.

Mr Seade highlighted the importance of youth involvement in agriculture, describing young people as game changers capable of driving innovation and securing sustainable food systems. He noted, however, that barriers such as limited access to land, credit, training, and markets continue to discourage youth from entering the sector.

To tackle these challenges, he said the Assembly would roll out interventions including youth focused training programmes, affordable start up grants, cooperative models, incubation hubs for agribusiness startups, and improved access to land. These measures aim to make agriculture more attractive and accessible to young Ghanaians seeking entrepreneurial opportunities.

Mr Seade urged young people to view agriculture as a frontier of opportunity and encouraged them to explore areas such as production, agro processing, logistics, and digital agriculture. He stressed that technological advancement has created new possibilities within the agricultural value chain that were unavailable to previous generations.

He added that local foods such as okro, pepper, onion, leafy vegetables, and fish were nutritious and of high quality, urging households to rely more on these products to support local farmers and promote healthier diets. The MCE emphasized that consuming locally produced food strengthens the municipal economy while reducing reliance on imported alternatives.

Mr Godwin Tettey, Keta Municipal Director of Agriculture, said livestock production remained an essential part of the local economy. He noted that veterinary officers were working diligently to ensure the health of cattle, small ruminants, and poultry across the municipality.

Mr Tettey explained that the resilience shown by farmers, particularly in the face of rising production costs, climate variability, and environmental pressures, continues to sustain the local and national economy. He stated that in Keta Municipality, agriculture remained the bedrock of livelihoods.

The Director noted that from vegetable farming and food crop production to livestock rearing and fishing, the agricultural sector plays a critical role in employment creation, nutrition, and food security. He emphasized that when citizens feed Ghana and eat Ghanaian products, they affirm the importance of supporting local farmers and strengthening value chains that ensure high quality, safe, and nutritious food for all.

Mr Tettey emphasized that farmers in the northern zone of the municipality strive hard to grow arable crops such as maize, rice, cassava, sweet potato, pepper and sugarcane, and rear animals including small and large ruminants and poultry every year to ensure food security.

He revealed that this year alone, the department received about 10 requests for farm assessments from police prosecutors regarding recurring destruction of farms by cattle. This challenge highlights ongoing tensions between cattle herders and crop farmers in certain areas of the municipality.

At the event, 54 year old farmer Mr Pascal Dasilveira from Nolopi was crowned the 2025 Municipal Best Farmer. He expressed gratitude for the recognition but raised concerns about persistent challenges such as pests and diseases, high input costs, unpredictable rainfall, post harvest losses, and limited access to mechanisation and structured markets.

Mr Dasilveira urged the Department of Agriculture to strengthen collaborations with the private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), research institutions, and government agencies to mobilise more support for farmers. He emphasized that coordinated efforts across multiple stakeholders would yield better results than isolated interventions.

The best farmer also called for greater investment in irrigation, extension services, youth empowerment, mechanisation, and digital tools to boost productivity. He noted that many farmers continue operating with outdated equipment and methods due to lack of access to modern farming technologies.

Mr Dasilveira appealed to the government to provide farmers with the necessary support and encouraged the public to continue prioritising local produce to help grow the local economy. His remarks underscored the dual needs of farmers for both technical support and market access.

Regent Togbi Shikabli Christian of Tsiame emerged as first runner up for the overall best farmer award. Mr Nelson Hormeku from Dorveme won the Best Person with Disability (PWD) Farmer category, while Madam Angela Avettey of Dzelukope was named Best Collaborating Farmer.

Mr David Kpatta, the Assembly Member of Tsiame Electoral Area, was adjudged Best Crop Farmer, while Mr Wokomayor Dovlo received the Best Livestock Farmer award. Madam Victoria Amegbe was named Best Agroprocessor, recognising her contribution to value addition within the local agricultural economy.

All award winners received various prizes and certificates for their contributions to agricultural development in the municipality. The recognition ceremony served to motivate farmers while showcasing successful farming practices that others could emulate.

The district level celebration was brought forward to allow stakeholders to focus on the national Farmers’ Day event scheduled for Friday, 5 December 2025, in Ho. This coordination ensured that municipal representatives and farmers could participate fully in both local and national celebrations without scheduling conflicts.

Keta Municipality is a major vegetable producing area in the entire Volta Region, particularly well known for its shallots, which are produced in the flood plains along the Angaw and Keta lagoons and streams. The main shallot producing areas include Anyanui, Agbledomi, Dzita, Atorkor, Srogboe, Whuti, Anloga, Woe and Tegbi.

Other vegetables such as okro, tomato and pepper are also extensively cultivated either as pure stands or as intercrops depending upon the season, with the alluvial soils along the lagoons providing ideal sites for their production. Onions, spring onions, carrots and Asian vegetables are emerging crops in the municipality.

According to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), about 30 percent of the total land area in Keta Municipality is covered with water, presenting significant opportunities for irrigation farming and aquaculture development. The municipality’s extensive water resources along the Keta Lagoon complex support both fishing and agricultural activities.

Cattle are reared in the mid western part of the district where the clayey loams allow development of range land suitable for grazing, though the quality is not very high. This livestock rearing activity occasionally creates conflicts with crop farmers when cattle destroy cultivated fields.

The Keta Lagoon was placed on the list of Wetlands of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 1992, recognising its ecological significance. The lagoon and its surrounding ecosystem contribute significantly to the economic wellbeing of people through fishing, boat transportation, and salt winning in years when there is low rainfall.

Mr Seade, who was unanimously endorsed as MCE by 32 assembly members in April 2025, has made agriculture a cornerstone of his administration’s development agenda. He previously served as a two term assembly member for Anyako Electoral Area and chairs the Keta constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The MCE has consistently emphasized the need to revamp the local agrarian economy by investing in vegetable farming, sugarcane and rice production, and aquaculture, while supporting artisanal fishing along the sea and lagoon. His vision includes extending vegetable farming to Lanwoshime and developing sugarcane and rice farming in that area.

Mr Seade has called on investors, development partners, and the media to help project Keta’s natural resources and opportunities to attract investment and open up the local economy. He maintains that agriculture, combined with tourism development, provides the most viable pathway for job creation and economic growth in the municipality.

The 41st Farmers’ Day celebration highlighted both the progress achieved and challenges remaining in Keta’s agricultural sector. While the municipality maintains its position as a leading vegetable producer, farmers continue grappling with climate variability, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to modern farming inputs and technologies.

As Ghana works toward achieving food security and strengthening its agricultural value chains, events like the Keta Municipal Farmers’ Day serve to recognise contributions while identifying areas requiring policy intervention and increased investment to ensure the sector’s long term sustainability and profitability.