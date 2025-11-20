Kerten Hospitality enters Morocco with signing of Cloud 7 Hotel Dersa Tetuàn

Oromecanica Group partners with Kerten Hospitality to open Cloud 7 in Morocco amid the country’s booming tourism growth

Kerten Hospitality, the global lifestyle operator renowned for creating community-driven destinations, today announced the signing of Cloud 7 Dersa Tetuàn in partnership with Oromecanica Group, a distinguished Moroccan jeweler celebrated for its commitment to authentic craftsmanship and fine artisanal heritage. The signing, which took place in Casablanca, marks Kerten Hospitality’s foray into Morocco’s vibrant and rapidly growing hospitality market.

Set within the historic Dersa building, an architectural landmark in Tetouan’s Spanish-era district, the project will preserve the original façade while reimagining the interior into a contemporary, design-led hospitality experience. The concept will reflect Tetouan’s Andalusian spirit as well as Oromecanica group’s dedication to artistry, intricate detail, and haute-couture aesthetics. Located minutes from the Martil–Tamuda Bay coastline and close to Tetouan’s major cultural sites, Cloud 7 Dersa Tetuàn is poised to introduce a new standard of lifestyle hospitality in one of Morocco’s most culturally resonant destinations.

Mr. Aziz El Hajouji, Chairman of Oromecanica Group, said:

“Our maison RAFINITY Joaillerie has grown around a commitment to excellence and a singular aesthetic. The integration of hospitality expertise into our world follows the same ambition: offering to our clients an experience of welcome and refinement that resonates with the spirit of our creations. As the founder of the company, I champion this vision of elegance and high standards in every initiative we undertake.”

Leveraging Tetouan’s rising tourism momentum and flourishing arts scene, Cloud 7 Dersa Tetuàn is set to become a new benchmark for experiential stays in northern Morocco. Backed by Oromecanica Group’s passion for heritage and elevated design, and powered by Cloud 7’s community-driven approach, the hotel will celebrate Tetouan’s identity as a gateway to both tradition and contemporary Mediterranean living.

Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality, commented:

“We are super excited to partner with Oromecanica Group and to bring Cloud 7 to Morocco. This authentic address with its rich artistic heritage, is the ideal destination for boutique travellers, digital creatives, national or international weekenders and architecture & heritage enthusiasts and we look forward to bringing our unique lifestyle hospitality experience to Tetouan.”

Imad Barrakad, CEO, Moroccan Agency for Tourism Development (SMIT), added: “This project is a great tribute to our efforts in bringing more professionals into the hospitality sector in Morocco, particulary in the lifestyle segment of the market.”

Cloud 7 Dersa Tetuàn will feature 63 keys including family suites, several food & beverage outlets including Kerten Hospitality’s signature, award-wining restaurant Joontos; a cigar lounge; lobby café and rooftop bar.

“Morocco’s dynamic hospitality sector has been experiencing sustained growth, driven by strong government investment in tourism, expanding air connectivity, and rising global interest in the country’s rich cultural and natural offerings. With new infrastructure projects, diversified tourism strategies, and record-breaking international arrivals, this is an exciting time and significant opportunity for new brands to enter the country,” added Knippenberg.