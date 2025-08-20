Kenya’s President Backs Ghanaian Firm’s Waste Management Plan

Kenyan President William Ruto has publicly endorsed an ambitious waste management proposal from Ghana’s Jospong Group, praising its potential to transform Kenya’s environmental landscape while creating thousands of jobs.

The announcement came during Kenya’s 2025 Devolution Conference, where the Ghanaian company made its first appearance as a West African participant.

President Ruto visited the company’s exhibition booth and expressed particular interest in the advanced facilities Zoomlion Ghana Limited has deployed across Africa. He commended the company’s technology-driven approach to tackling waste challenges, which he saw demonstrated through various subsidiary operations including composting plants, recycling facilities, and medical waste treatment services.

The company’s executive chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, outlined a detailed strategy to address Kenya’s waste management needs. With the country generating approximately 28,000 tonnes of waste daily from its 57 million people, the plan involves clustering Kenya’s counties into regional groups that would share integrated waste treatment facilities.

The proposal promises significant economic benefits beyond environmental cleanup. Dr. Agyepong projected the creation of over 52,000 jobs annually through the initiative. These would include 30,000 positions in waste collection and transportation, 21,000 in plant operations, and another 1,800 in green initiatives and carbon market monitoring.

The presentation concluded with a video showcasing Zoomlion’s operations in Ghana, which drew strong applause from the conference delegates. The enthusiastic response signals growing interest in South-South partnerships and African-led solutions to continental challenges.