Kenyan Woman Shocked by US$225 Bill at US Wedding

A Kenyan woman living in the United States (US) has narrated how she ended up paying $225 for the food she ate at a wedding she was invited to, sparking widespread discussion about cultural differences in wedding traditions.

Nafula Sharleen, who shared her experience in a Facebook post on Friday, October 31, 2025, said she did not know the bride and groom personally but had received the invite from her white best friend’s friend. She was unaware that guests are expected to pay for their meals as a way of supporting the couple.

According to her, the wedding was held at a high end hotel, meticulously organized with attentive servers and a sumptuous menu featuring an array of delicious dishes. The menu included ribeye steaks, filet mignon, flank, wagyu and chicken. She ordered a ribeye with sides of broccoli and sauteed vegetables along with lemon water.

The servers were alert and everything needed was supplied in a timely manner, she wrote. That should have been my red flag. The wedding venue was at this high end hotel that we needed to be badged in, again second clue.

When dining concluded, servers cleared tables immediately. Ladies and gentlemen, tell me why I get a bill of $225 with only 10 percent covered by the bride, she wrote. Who is out here paying for food at weddings? As a matter of fact, I did not even know who was getting married at this point, my friend did. Nani analipisha mluhya chakula kwa harusi?

Nafula, who didn’t even know the couple personally, was stunned to learn that in some high end American weddings, guests are expected to pay for their meals. The policy was apparently mentioned in fine print on the invitation, something she admits she never noticed. She explained that on invitations, she only looks for the date, time, venue and dress code.

Well, in their defense, it was written in fine print on the wedding invitation that guests will be required to pay for food, she wrote. But who is reading fine prints on wedding invitations? The surprises did not stop there. Instead of traditional household gifts, guests were asked to bring cash, checks or gift cards. Hakuna gifts za vikombe na masahani, she wrote, referencing typical Kenyan wedding culture where practical items like cups and plates are common gifts.

Having learned her lesson the hard way, Nafula disclosed that nowadays she confirms food will be free before attending any wedding. So that is how I stopped going to rich people weddings unless they confirm food will be free, she stated. Let me save baby shower shocker story for another day. USA you pay for everything. One day we will wake up and the air will be taxed.

Her story has since sparked laughter and disbelief among Kenyans online, many of whom echoed her sentiments that weddings should be about celebration, not financial shock. Multiple commenters expressed similar views about the contrast between African and American wedding customs.

Nafula’s account highlights significant cultural differences between Kenyan and American wedding traditions. In Kenya and most African countries, wedding food and drinks are typically provided free to all guests as part of the celebration. The couple or their families bear all hospitality costs, viewing generosity as essential to honoring guests who attend their special day.

However, some upscale American weddings operate differently, particularly when hosted at luxury venues. Certain couples choose to share costs with guests, especially for premium menu options. This approach remains uncommon in mainstream American weddings but occurs occasionally in certain social circles where guests understand the arrangement in advance.

The $225 bill Nafula received, equivalent to approximately KSh 29,000, represented a substantial unexpected expense for someone accustomed to complimentary wedding meals. Her experience underscores the importance of understanding cultural norms when navigating social events in different countries.

Nafula Sharleen is a content creator and healthcare professional based in New York. Originally from Bungoma, Kenya, she moved to the US in 2010 on a student visa and later won the green card lottery. She now helps other Kenyans navigate immigration processes through her platform Nafula Academy, sharing experiences about life in America.

Her candid storytelling about adapting to American customs has resonated with many immigrants who face similar cultural adjustments. While her wedding billing experience proved expensive, it provided valuable lessons about reading invitation fine print and asking clarifying questions before attending unfamiliar events.