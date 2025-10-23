Kenyan Innovator Wins Top Africa Prize for Sign Language App

Kenyan entrepreneur Elly Savatia has won the 2025 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation for developing Terp 360, an artificial intelligence powered application that translates speech into sign language using photorealistic 3D avatars in real time.

Savatia received £50,000 (approximately $67,000 or KSh 8.6 million) on October 16 during a ceremony in Dakar, Senegal, where his innovation was selected from four finalists across Africa. The award, given by the United Kingdom’s Royal Academy of Engineering, is the continent’s most prestigious engineering prize and recognizes technology developed to address African challenges.

The Kenyan innovator described his creation as Google Translate for sign language, explaining that the web based app takes speech and text input and outputs avatars signing in real time, allowing users to communicate without relying on human interpreters. He noted that the deaf community in Kenya often struggles to access essential services like education and healthcare because many professionals do not know sign language.

Addressing interpreter shortages at scale

Human interpreters are expensive and scarce, resulting in many deaf people across Africa failing to transition to higher education. Despite a government bill passed earlier this year requiring Kenyan employers to reserve at least 5 percent of jobs for people with disabilities, Savatia explained that many roles remain inaccessible because companies cannot afford interpreters or lack tools to effectively integrate deaf employees.

Terp 360 was developed in collaboration with deaf and hard of hearing Kenyans to record over 2,300 signs, including commonly used phrases and words. Motion sensors were attached to signers’ hands to capture movements for the AI training, creating fluid and natural looking avatar gestures rather than robotic motions.

The innovation is the flagship product of Signvrse, a company cofounded and led by Savatia in 2023. The startup uses AI and inclusive design to eliminate communication barriers for the deaf community, integrating real time sign language into digital platforms to enhance access to education, healthcare, and public services.

Culturally relevant African sign languages

While other avatar based sign language technologies exist globally, Savatia emphasized they are often not designed with African sign languages or cultural context in mind. With more than 300 sign languages used worldwide and about 30 in Africa, Terp 360 currently translates from English and Swahili into Kenyan Sign Language.

Savatia stated the app is on track to support Rwandan, Ugandan, South African, British, and American sign languages by mid 2027, with plans to translate from other major African and global languages. To train the AI in new languages, developers plan to partner with local non governmental organizations, projects with visual sign language datasets, and news stations with sign language video archives.

The team has established a motion capture studio in Nairobi with capacity to record and learn 1,000 words daily. Though still in testing, Terp 360 has already interacted with more than 2,000 members of the deaf community.

Judges highlight social impact and innovation

Rebecca Enonchong, chair of the prize judging panel, highlighted the cutting edge technology demonstrated by the solution and its significant social impact. “Assistive technologies are one of those areas that are underserved, not just on the continent, but in the world,” she said, noting the innovation’s potential to empower millions of deaf Africans who struggle to access education, healthcare, and employment opportunities due to communication barriers.

Elly and his team are preparing to expand into the business to business market, focusing on education, corporate, and healthcare sectors. Upon receiving the award, Savatia expressed gratitude and said the recognition is a testament to innovative assistive technology work coming from Africa.

Before founding Signvrse, Savatia cofounded Veezaviz in 2021, a startup focused on assistive communication technologies for deaf and hearing communities, where he served as chief executive officer until 2022. He also serves as founder and president of Innovate 4 SDGs, a nonprofit that empowers youth to take action on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Other finalists recognized

Three other finalists each received £10,000 for their innovations. Another Kenyan engineer, Carol Ofafa, was recognized for E-Safiri, which builds solar powered charging and battery swapping hubs for electric bicycles and motorbikes. Vivian Arinaitwe of Uganda received recognition for Neo Nest, while Frank Owusu of Ghana was honored for Aquamet.

A further £5,000 One to Watch prize was awarded to Rui Bauhofer of Mozambique for his innovation Eco Plates, chosen by the live audience for its future potential impact. The ceremony in Dakar marked the first time the Africa Prize has been hosted in Francophone Africa.

Launched in 2014 by the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Africa Prize has supported 165 businesses from 22 countries with training, mentoring, and communication resources. The 16 shortlisted entrepreneurs for 2025 participated in an intensive eight month business support programme before the judging panel selected four finalists.