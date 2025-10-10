Kenyan Doctor Jacqueline Kitulu Assumes Global Medical Leadership Role

Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu became the first Kenyan woman to lead the World Medical Association on Thursday, assuming the presidency with calls for strengthened mentorship, primary healthcare advocacy, and global physician solidarity during her inaugural address in Porto, Portugal.

The former Kenya Medical Association president accepted leadership of the organization representing physicians across 115 countries at the WMA General Assembly, becoming only the second Kenyan to hold the position since the association’s founding in 1947. Dr. Samuel Karanja previously served from 1995 to 1996.

Kitulu is also the second African woman elected to lead the WMA, marking a significant milestone for gender representation in global medical leadership. She dedicated the moment to physicians worldwide who devote their skills and compassion to improving human health.

“As physicians, our highest calling is to the art of medicine and the healing of those in need. It transcends politics and the divisions that polarize societies worldwide,” she stated during her inaugural speech.

Kitulu outlined three central priorities for her 2025 to 2026 term: fostering inter-regional collaboration among medical associations, strengthening mentorship programs for young physicians, and championing global policy advocacy for primary healthcare systems.

Drawing on her personal experience as one of few women in her medical class and later as the first female president of the Kenya Medical Association, she emphasized mentorship’s critical role in professional development. She pledged to ensure structured mentorship for all young physicians, promote leadership and advocacy training, and encourage regional fellowships.

The family physician with more than 25 years in medical practice also addressed broader global health concerns including attacks on healthcare facilities in conflict zones, ethical leadership challenges posed by artificial intelligence in medicine, and health impacts of climate change.

She called on physicians to defend medical neutrality and humanitarian values amid increasing pressures on healthcare systems from pandemics, non-communicable diseases, climate change, and workforce migration. These challenges, she argued, demand shared learning and unified advocacy across borders.

“History will not judge us by the offices we held, but by the lives we touched and the systems we strengthened,” Kitulu concluded. “Together, let us ensure that the World Medical Association remains a beacon of ethics, solidarity, and advocacy, serving humanity with integrity and hope.”

In his farewell address, outgoing WMA President Dr. Ashok Philip reflected on a year marked by challenges to professional autonomy. He warned that efforts to replace physicians with lesser-trained personnel threaten patient safety and long-term outcomes, calling for renewed defense of professional standards.

Philip reaffirmed the WMA’s commitment to collegiality and evidence-based advocacy on global conflicts, though he did not specify particular situations or provide details on the association’s positions.

The World Medical Association, established in 1947, serves as the global representative body for physicians, developing international standards for medical ethics, education, and practice. The organization is perhaps best known for the Declaration of Helsinki, which established ethical principles for medical research involving human subjects.

Kitulu’s election follows a competitive process in which she defeated her fiercest competitor, Professor Caldas, though the press release provided no details about the selection process or voting margins.

Whether her priorities of mentorship, primary healthcare advocacy, and inter-regional collaboration will translate into concrete programs and measurable outcomes remains to be seen. The WMA’s influence depends largely on member associations implementing its recommendations, as it lacks regulatory authority over national medical practice.

For Kenya, Kitulu’s presidency brings international recognition to the country’s medical professionals and healthcare system. However, Kenya continues facing significant healthcare challenges including workforce shortages, inadequate infrastructure, and persistent health inequities between urban and rural areas.

The symbolic importance of having a Kenyan woman lead global medical advocacy is substantial, particularly for inspiring young African physicians and advancing gender equality in medical leadership. Whether this translates into tangible benefits for Kenyan healthcare or African medical associations more broadly will depend on her ability to leverage the platform effectively.

Primary healthcare advocacy, one of Kitulu’s stated priorities, aligns with ongoing global health debates about resource allocation and health system strengthening. Many countries, particularly in Africa, struggle with underfunded primary care systems despite widespread recognition of their importance for population health.

The WMA presidency is largely ceremonial but provides a platform for advocacy and agenda-setting within the global medical community. How Kitulu uses this platform during her one-year term will determine whether her leadership marks a meaningful shift in global medical priorities or simply another rotation through international medical politics.