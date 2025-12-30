Kenyan Dancehall Artist Elly Wee Drops New Single ‘Djibouti’

Kenyan dancehall sensation Elly Wee might have struck out with long-time crush Tanasha Donna, but it looks like his love life is back on track, and the romance has crossed borders! Word on the street is that the “People’s Choice Dancehall Artist of the Year 2024” has found his “resting place” in the arms of stunning Djiboutian fashion model, Ayanita Moutah.

The Addis Ababa Sighting

Rumours have been swirling, and sources close to the duo have given us plenty to talk about. The pair were most recently spotted together in Ethiopia, reportedly attending a high-profile fashion gala. While a gala is certainly an appropriate venue for a fashion model and an award-winning musician, the recent sightings suggest a relationship that goes beyond professional networking.

‘Djibouti’ – The Ultimate Confirmation?

Elly Wee has since dropped a brand-new track, aptly titled “Djibouti,” and guess who the star of the show is? None other than Ayanita Moutah herself!

This collaboration strongly fuels the speculation. Late last year, Ayanita had already hinted at a trip to Kenya and a feature in a music video with a Kenyan artist. Her prominent role in Elly Wee’s latest release seems to be the smoking gun that confirms their rumored romantic connection.

The Road to ‘Thesis ‘

“Djibouti” isn’t just a potential love song; it’s the first single off Elly Wee’s highly anticipated debut album, ‘Thesis’.

The 13-track compilation is scheduled for release on January 10, 2026, and features a star-studded lineup. Fans can look forward to major collaborations with notable names in the industry, including:

Petrooz

Krugar gush

Attara

Jave Samson

Exile the 93rd

Gathoni

Whether this cross-continental romance will be the muse for more tracks on ‘Thesis’ remains to be seen.