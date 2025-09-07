Kenyan Athletes Dominate KGL Marathon Records

Gilbert Kiprotich set a new record at Saturday’s KGL Millennium Marathon as Kenyan runners swept all podium positions in the 21-kilometer elite races at Black Star Square.

Kiprotich claimed victory in the men’s division with a blistering time of 1:00:59, followed by compatriots Alfred Cherunoi (1:01:04) and Paul Eyanae (1:02:12). The performance shattered the previous marathon record and earned him the top prize of 85,000 cedis.

In the women’s elite race, 20-year-old Hympha Kiteta dominated with a winning time of 1:07:42, ahead of Lucy Ndambuki (1:10:25) and Eunice Muchiri (1:13:00). The young Kenyan’s breakthrough performance secured her the same 85,000 cedi winner’s prize.

The September 6 event marked a complete Kenyan sweep of the elite categories, with athletes recording a clean sweep of medals in both the men’s and women’s events. Second-place finishers received 50,000 cedis while third-place athletes earned 30,000 cedis each.

Ghanaian athletes found success in the 5-kilometer community races. Abotsi Daniel Gawuga, Emmanuel Kwatey, and Germain K. Dzorgbesi claimed the top three positions in the men’s category, while Anai Jennifer, Tuolong Rener, and Bramah Rabiatu secured gold, silver, and bronze in the women’s division.

The 5-kilometer winners collected 4,000 cedis plus sponsor products, demonstrating the event’s commitment to recognizing local talent alongside international competition.

CEO of KGL Foundation Elliott Dadey congratulated participants and winners, expressing satisfaction with the successful event. Co-founder Cathy Morton also praised participants and thanked sponsors for their continued support.

National Sports Authority Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah attended the ceremony, commending young student athletes who participated in both distance categories. The event attracted diverse participants including senior high school students, keep-fit club members, professional runners, boxers, and fitness enthusiasts from the Greater Accra Region.

The marathon route began at Accra Sports Stadium Shell Filling Station and concluded at the iconic Black Star Square in Osu. Lead sponsors KGL Foundation and Twellium Ghana Ltd received air tickets to Egypt as recognition for their event support.

As a World Athletics certified running event in West Africa, the Millennium Half Marathon has united athletes from Ghana and across the globe in a uniquely set race in the heart of Accra, celebrating Ghanaian culture while promoting international sportsmanship.

The 2025 edition demonstrated the event’s growing stature in African athletics, attracting world-class talent while maintaining strong community participation. The record-breaking performances by Kenyan athletes highlighted the competition’s elite standard.

The marathon’s theme “DARE TO DO: RUN WITH PURPOSE” resonated throughout Saturday’s competition, emphasizing fitness, community engagement, and sporting excellence. The event continues building Ghana’s reputation as a premier destination for international athletic competitions.

Saturday’s success positions the KGL Millennium Marathon as a significant fixture on the African running calendar, combining professional athleticism with grassroots participation to promote health and wellness across Ghana’s communities.