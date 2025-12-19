Kenya Wildlife Service Partners Global Conservation Forum On Technology Innovation

Kenya Wildlife Service confirmed its role as official conservation partner for the Global Conservation Tech and Drone Forum scheduled for March 2 to 6, 2026, in Nairobi and Konza Technopolis.

The government agency announced the partnership on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, positioning Kenya as a regional hub for conservation innovation and environmental technology. The forum, themed Technology in Service of Nature Protecting Wildlife Supporting People Restoring Ecosystems, will bring together rangers, community leaders, technologists, researchers, policymakers and youth from across Africa and beyond. The event represents a landmark gathering exploring how drones, satellite sensors, artificial intelligence, geographic information systems and data driven tools can safeguard biodiversity, restore ecosystems and enhance community resilience.

KWS confirmed on Tuesday it will serve as the official conservation partner for the global forum which aligns with the Service’s 2024 to 2028 Strategic Plan supporting goals for a more sustainable and community focused wildlife sector. The partnership underscores KWS’s belief that modern conservation success depends on embracing technology, data and collaboration locally and globally to protect wildlife for future generations, according to a statement from the agency.

Through the collaboration, KWS will provide expert knowledge on Kenya’s ecosystems, wildlife challenges and conservation priorities. The Service will support and participate in live drone and data technology demonstrations for wildlife monitoring, anti poaching surveillance and habitat protection. KWS will engage with global conservation technologists, policymakers and youth to advance scalable, ethical and community centered conservation solutions while showcasing Kenya’s conservation efforts and commitment to innovative, science led and inclusive management of natural resources.

Kenya Wildlife Service was established under the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2013 as the government agency mandated to conserve and manage wildlife in Kenya. The Service manages national parks, protects wildlife resources, undertakes research, enforces wildlife laws, provides policy advice to government and works closely with communities and landowners to strengthen conservation and support peaceful coexistence between people and wildlife.

The Global Conservation Tech and Drone Forum is a nonprofit, Africa anchored event bringing together conservationists, technologists, data scientists, community leaders, policymakers and youth. The 2026 edition held in Nairobi and Konza Technopolis will feature expo booths, poster sessions, workshops, live drone and sensor demonstrations and forums on inclusive conservation innovation, biodiversity protection, ecosystem resilience and community benefit.

All sessions, data outputs and project results will be openly shared to ensure global accessibility and impact. The forum is expected to attract participants from across the world, reinforcing Kenya’s position at the forefront of conservation technology in Africa. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore how emerging technologies can be harnessed to address critical conservation challenges facing the continent.

Konza Technopolis, sometimes called Silicon Savannah, is Kenya’s flagship technology city located approximately 60 kilometers southeast of Nairobi along the Nairobi Mombasa highway. The development aims to position Kenya as a regional technology hub in East Africa. The site features modern conference facilities, innovation centers and technology infrastructure making it an ideal venue for the forum alongside Nairobi’s established convention facilities.

Kenya has emerged as a leader in conservation technology adoption across Africa. The country pioneered use of GPS tracking collars for wildlife monitoring in the 1990s and has since integrated various technologies including camera traps, acoustic sensors and satellite imagery for wildlife management. KWS manages 23 national parks, 28 national reserves and four national sanctuaries covering approximately eight percent of Kenya’s total land area.

Anti poaching efforts represent a critical focus area where technology plays an increasingly important role. Kenya has recorded significant success reducing elephant poaching through integrated surveillance systems combining rangers, community scouts, aerial monitoring and data analytics. Elephant poaching deaths declined from 384 in 2012 to 34 in 2024, reflecting improved security and monitoring capabilities.

Human wildlife conflict poses ongoing challenges as expanding human populations encroach on wildlife habitats and migration corridors. Technology solutions including SMS alert systems, geofencing and predictive modeling help communities and wildlife authorities respond more quickly to conflict situations. These tools enable real time tracking of elephant movements near farms and settlements, allowing preventive measures before crop raiding occurs.

Ecosystem restoration efforts increasingly leverage remote sensing technologies to monitor vegetation changes, water resources and land use patterns. Satellite imagery and drone surveys provide detailed data on habitat degradation, invasive species spread and restoration progress. This information guides targeted interventions and helps measure conservation outcomes across large landscapes.

The forum comes as Kenya prepares to host the United Nations Environment Assembly sixth session in February 2027, further cementing the country’s role in global environmental leadership. Kenya has consistently advocated for stronger international cooperation on biodiversity conservation and climate action. The country aims to increase forest cover to 30 percent by 2032 from the current approximately 12 percent.

Youth engagement in conservation represents a strategic priority for Kenya’s wildlife sector. Young innovators have developed mobile applications for wildlife reporting, conservation education games and community based monitoring tools. The forum’s focus on youth participation aims to accelerate technology adoption and ensure conservation solutions address needs of future generations.

Community involvement remains fundamental to conservation success in Kenya. Nearly 70 percent of Kenya’s wildlife lives outside protected areas on community and private lands. Technology tools that benefit local communities while supporting conservation objectives generate stronger buy in and sustainable outcomes. The forum will explore models for ensuring communities share in benefits generated through conservation technology investments.

Private sector partnerships have expanded in recent years with technology companies providing equipment, expertise and funding for conservation initiatives. Companies have donated drones for anti poaching patrols, developed custom software for wildlife monitoring and sponsored training programs for rangers and community scouts. The forum presents opportunities for deepening these collaborations and scaling successful models across the region.

Climate change impacts on ecosystems and wildlife require adaptive management approaches informed by robust data. Technology enables more sophisticated monitoring of climate variables, species responses and ecosystem changes. This information helps managers anticipate threats and adjust conservation strategies proactively rather than reacting to crises after they emerge.