Kenya Launches US$1.5 Billion Highway Project with Chinese Partners

Kenya launched construction of a $1.5 billion highway expansion on Friday, November 28, 2025, marking China’s return to major infrastructure development in East Africa after several years of reduced lending activity. President William Ruto presided over the groundbreaking ceremony in Kiambu County for the dual project spanning 233 kilometers along critical transport corridors.

The initiative employs a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model that combines debt and equity financing rather than traditional sovereign lending arrangements. Kefa Seda, director general of the Public-Private Partnerships directorate at Kenya’s finance ministry, explained the country lacks room to borrow additional funds through conventional channels.

President Ruto emphasized that securing normal budgetary allocations would have required waiting an unrealistic timeframe. He told crowds gathered at the launch site that borrowing remained equally problematic given Kenya’s debt burden and restricted fiscal capacity. The president flagged off graders, excavators, and tipper trucks designated for immediate deployment on construction sites.

The highway expansion will enhance a vital transport corridor connecting Mombasa port with Kenya’s western region and landlocked neighboring countries including Uganda. The route passes through Nairobi and serves as a commercial lifeline for agricultural exports from regions producing barley, wheat, and horticultural products.

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) will partner with Kenya’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF) on the first phase costing $863 million. This segment involves expanding two stretches of a 139-kilometer single-lane highway into four and six-lane dual-carriageway roads, according to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA). NSSF will contribute 45 percent of the equity funding for this portion.

Shandong Hi-Speed Road and Bridge International, a subsidiary of China’s Shandong Hi-Speed Group, secured the second phase contract valued at $678.56 million. This work transforms an existing 94-kilometer single-lane stretch into a six-lane carriageway. Both cost estimates incorporate financing expenses.

The financing structure splits deals into 75 percent debt and 25 percent equity for both project segments. Borrowing may come from Chinese commercial lenders and state entities such as the Export-Import Bank of China. Contractors face a December 2027 deadline for construction completion, followed by a 28-year concession period to collect tolls for investment recovery and profit generation.

Kenya terminated a contract with a consortium led by France’s Vinci SA earlier in 2025 for this same highway expansion. The Kenya National Highways Authority sought contract restructuring after determining the original agreement placed traffic demand risks onto the government, but the proposal was considered unbankable, creating a stalemate. The French consortium signed the initial deal in Paris during 2020 under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

The new agreement materialized during President Ruto’s state visit to Beijing in April 2025. Kenya maintains close ties with Washington as one of America’s strongest African allies. The diplomatic pivot toward Beijing reportedly drew criticism from United States President Donald Trump, prompting Ruto to publicly defend the strategy by highlighting Kenya’s need to expand exports into markets like China.

China dramatically reduced infrastructure lending across Africa around 2019 as debt sustainability concerns emerged in multiple borrower nations including Kenya. However, Beijing pledged $50 billion in credit and investments over three years at a summit with African leaders in 2024, signaling renewed engagement on the continent through modified financing approaches.

The PPP model gaining traction across African infrastructure projects represents China’s strategic adaptation from traditional sovereign lending. This structure theoretically reduces government debt exposure while maintaining Chinese construction firms’ market presence. However, critics note that PPP arrangements still create long-term financial obligations for governments through toll revenue guarantees and concession agreements.

President Ruto stated the project will generate employment for at least 15,000 young Kenyans during construction while building careers and futures through local content emphasis. He acknowledged contributions from international partners, particularly Chinese contractors and financiers, noting their expertise will help modernize the corridor while strengthening local capacity.

Kenya currently owes China approximately $6 billion to $8 billion, making Beijing its largest bilateral creditor. The bulk stems from the $5.3 billion Standard Gauge Railway connecting Mombasa with Nairobi, which has consistently underperformed revenue projections despite government intervention. Kenya’s total debt exceeds $80 billion, equivalent to roughly two-thirds of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

For fiscal year 2024 through 2025, Kenya projected paying Chinese lenders approximately $1 billion in principal and interest payments. Treasury data indicated that Standard Gauge Railway payments to China accounted for more than 81 percent of Kenya’s total foreign debt service in July alone. These figures have declined somewhat due to currency stabilization and falling global interest rates.

The Ruto administration converted some Chinese loans from United States dollars to renminbi to reduce interest costs. This currency conversion covers $3.5 billion in outstanding principal, shifting loans onto China’s lower three percent interest rate and potentially saving Kenya hundreds of millions in interest payments over loan lifetimes.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika welcomed the project, stating local businesses along Gilgil, Salgaa, and Mau Summit towns are expected to benefit from increased traffic and roadside commercial activity. The governor emphasized the project advances without burdening taxpayers with additional direct debt obligations.

The highway serves as part of Kenya’s Northern Corridor network, poised to enhance connectivity from Nairobi extending to Eldoret, Kisumu, and Busia. The corridor functions as a vital artery for agricultural exports, including barley from Mau Narok, wheat from Nakuru and Eldoret, and horticultural produce from Kericho and Bomet. Improved transport links should lower freight costs and expand market access for farmers, traders, and logistics firms.

KeNHA established toll rates at eight Kenyan shillings per kilometer, escalating at one percent annually. The China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), which owns CRBC, maintains a dominant position in Kenya’s infrastructure landscape. The firm built and operates the Nairobi Expressway, Kenya’s most successful PPP project, and recently broke ground on Kenya’s first major fertilizer manufacturing plant in Olkaria under another PPP arrangement.

President Ruto outlined an expansive national plan to upgrade road networks across the country, including the Muthaiga to Kiambu to Ndumberi dual carriageway, Machakos Junction to Mariakani highway, Mau Summit to Kericho to Kisumu route, Kisumu to Busia road, Athi River to Namanga, Karatina to Nanyuki to Isiolo, and Makutano to Embu to Meru to Maua corridors.

The president contrasted Kenya’s 22,000 kilometers of tarmacked roads constructed since independence with Japan’s development of over one million kilometers during a comparable period. He urged contractors, local businesses, and communities to uphold transparency and quality standards in delivering the project, stating its success will define Kenya’s future trajectory.

Ruto declared that this moment represents more than laying down a new corridor but rather laying the foundation for a Kenya reborn. He emphasized the project will reshape trade, expand prosperity, and elevate lives across the region while representing Kenya’s rise from ordinary circumstances toward excellence.