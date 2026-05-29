Kenya Inflation Hits Two-Year High on Fuel Price Shock

Kenya’s annual inflation surged to 6.7 percent in May 2026, its highest level in more than two years, as fuel price increases driven by Middle East supply disruptions rippled through transport and household costs across the economy.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics confirmed the rise from 5.6 percent recorded in April, with transport prices up 16.5 percent, food and non-alcoholic beverages up 9.4 percent, and housing, water, electricity and gas rising 3.4 percent. Those three categories account for 57 percent of Kenya’s inflation basket.

Kenya hiked fuel prices in both April and May in response to the surge in global energy prices triggered by the US-Israel conflict against Iran and the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Super petrol rose to KSh 214.25 per litre while diesel surged to KSh 242.92 in Nairobi, a record high, with the May price marking the second consecutive month of record-breaking increases.

Transport operators went on strike over the hikes, and inflation is now near the top of the government’s preferred 2.5 to 7.5 percent target range.

Kenya imports almost all of its refined petroleum products, leaving the country highly exposed to international oil market swings. The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said the average landed cost of imported super petrol rose 10 percent between March and April, while diesel landing costs surged more than 20 percent over the same period.

Food prices continued rising in May, adding to strain on low-income households that spend a disproportionate share of their budgets on food and transport. The International Monetary Fund has revised Kenya’s 2026 growth forecast down to between 4.4 and 4.5 percent from an earlier projection of 4.9 percent, citing fuel import costs as a central risk.

Economists say continued inflationary pressure could complicate monetary policy decisions for Kenya’s central bank if global oil prices remain elevated, with policymakers watching closely whether the current spike proves temporary or develops into a sustained inflation cycle.