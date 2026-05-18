Kenya Fuel Protests Shut Schools, Paralyse Transport

Widespread protests over soaring fuel prices shut schools and grounded public transport across Kenya on Monday, May 18, as transport operators launched a nationwide strike after government talks failed to produce relief, with diesel prices having surged approximately 50% since the outbreak of the Iran conflict.

Major roads leading into Nairobi were blocked by bonfires, stones and uprooted guardrails as demonstrators in several towns turned back private vehicles attempting to access city centres. Matatus, truckers, bus companies and digital taxi operators kept vehicles off roads from midnight following a coordinated shutdown announcement, leaving thousands of commuters to walk long distances to work.

“The current fuel prices are unsustainable for the transport sector,” said Albert Karakacha, chair of the Matatu Owners Association, who indicated operators remained willing to return to negotiations if the government addressed their concerns.

In Nairobi, key commuter corridors including Thika Road, Mombasa Road, Waiyaki Way and Jogoo Road were blocked as protesters burned tyres and erected barricades. In Mombasa, commuters gathered at empty bus stages as vehicles remained off the roads. Protests also spread to Kisumu, Kisii, Nyahururu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kakamega, Meru and Nyeri, with bonfires, road blockades and reduced business activity reported across all major towns.

Police deployed anti-riot units in Nakuru and Meru, while the National Police Service said security had been heightened nationwide and warned against disruption of public order.

Schools in Nairobi, Thika, Machakos, Kisii, Eldoret, Kakamega, Meru and Nyeri suspended learning and issued safety warnings to parents. University students in Eldoret reported no vehicles available from as early as 5 a.m.

Transport stakeholders pointed to regional fuel price disparities as a compounding source of frustration, with Cornelius Chepsoi, chair of the Rig Owners Association, noting that pump prices in Uganda and Tanzania remain significantly lower than in Kenya for the same product.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry warned that the sustained fuel price increases would push up the cost of goods and services across East Africa’s largest economy, with immediate pressure expected on food prices, school transport and household budgets.

Kenya’s fuel prices reached record highs last week in the latest monthly government review, intensifying pressure on an economy already navigating rising living costs.

Monday’s unrest echoed the deadly 2024 anti-tax demonstrations that shook President William Ruto’s government, raised questions about governance and public order management, and left a lasting imprint on Kenya’s political landscape. That episode forced significant policy reversals. Whether the current fuel crisis produces a similar response remains the central question facing the Nairobi government this week.