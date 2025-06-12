Kenya Faces Fiscal Balancing Act in Crucial Budget Announcement

Kenyan Finance Minister John Mbadi will present a high-stakes budget on Thursday, walking a tightrope between revenue generation and public discontent after last year’s violent anti-tax protests.

The government seeks to service Kenya’s substantial debt—which stands at 66% of GDP—without imposing new direct taxes that could reignite unrest.

“We cannot burden Kenyans further,” Mbadi stated Wednesday, confirming this year’s finance bill avoids new tax hikes that previously targeted 346 billion shillings ($2.7 billion). Instead, authorities plan to widen the tax base, improve compliance, and reduce expenditures—a strategy tax expert John Kuria describes as recognition of “public anger over tax utilization.”

Critics warn the government may still increase indirect levies and grant invasive powers to tax collectors, including access to private financial data. Meanwhile, economists question Kenya’s ability to implement proposed deficit-reduction measures, given its history of mid-year budget revisions.

The fiscal plan comes as Kenya negotiates a new IMF program after abandoning its previous arrangement’s final review. Oxford Economics Africa’s Shani Smit-Lengton notes the government must simultaneously “restore IMF trust and prevent social upheaval”—a challenge compounded by what she calls an unrealistic 4.5% deficit target. With Kenya recently joining African nations refinancing debts through commercial borrowing, Thursday’s budget tests Ruto’s administration’s capacity to stabilize the economy while maintaining social peace.