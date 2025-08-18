Kenya Edges Zambia to Seal Perfect CHAN Group Run

Kenya capped a dominant Group A campaign at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship with a gritty 1-0 win over Zambia on Sunday.

Substitute Ryan Ogam’s clinical 75th-minute strike at a pulsating Moi International Sports Centre ensured the Harambee Stars finished top with a perfect 10 points, leaving Zambia winless and eliminated. This result, coupled with Morocco’s simultaneous 3-1 win over DR Congo, confirmed Kenya and Morocco as the group’s quarter-finalists.

The match hung in the balance until Ogam delivered the decisive moment. Fellow substitute Boniface Muchiri carved out space on the right flank and slid a clever pass into the box. Ogam controlled it neatly before calmly slotting past Zambia’s impressive goalkeeper, Charles Kalumba, igniting celebrations among the 27,000-strong home crowd. It was a deserved reward for Kenya’s persistent pressure after Kalumba had repeatedly thwarted their earlier attacks.

Kenya entered the match already assured of progression but determined to cement their status under coach Benni McCarthy. “When everybody said Group of Death, we would probably have had zero points after four games,” McCarthy remarked before kick-off. “But we found ourselves sitting on top of the mountain.” The victory marked their third win in four games, conceding just once throughout the group stage.

For Zambia, the tournament ended in stark disappointment with four consecutive losses. Coach Avram Grant acknowledged the tough outcome but saw value for his developing squad. “Our aim is to win,” Grant stated before the match. “This tournament was very important… to see who is available for the national team.” Despite flashes of promise, including late chances for Kampamba and Prince Mumba superbly saved by Kenya’s Faruk Shikhalo, Zambia couldn’t find the net. Kenyan players later credited their passionate fans for providing a crucial boost during the tense finale.

Kenya now stays in Nairobi to face Madagascar in Friday’s quarter-final, while Morocco travels to take on Tanzania.