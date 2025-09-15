Kenya Dairy Board Partners ILRI to Double National Milk Production by 2030

Kenya’s Dairy Board and the International Livestock Research Institute signed a comprehensive partnership agreement Sunday, establishing a framework to double the country’s milk production by 2030 while strengthening safety standards across the entire value chain.

The memorandum of understanding between the regulatory body and the Nairobi-based research institute creates structured cooperation to expand production from current levels of approximately 8 billion litres to over 18 billion litres annually, according to Kenya’s National Dairy Master Plan projections.

Dr. Kimutai Maritim, Acting Managing Director of Kenya Dairy Board, emphasized the partnership’s alignment with national economic goals. The collaboration builds upon the successful MoreMilk 2 project, which demonstrated effective cooperation between vendors and regulators in improving sector sustainability and safety standards.

Kenya’s dairy industry represents East Africa’s largest milk production system, generating 5.33 billion litres annually and contributing approximately 4.5 percent to national GDP. The sector accounts for over 12 percent of agricultural output, making it a cornerstone of rural economic activity and food security.

The partnership will expand to more counties, integrating genetics, feed innovations, and better production practices while exploring new export opportunities in Middle Eastern markets. The initiative addresses critical infrastructure gaps that currently limit smallholder farmer productivity and market access.

Consumer demand dynamics support the ambitious production targets. Kenya maintains the highest per capita milk consumption in the region at 92 litres annually, with population growth expected to drive further increases. The National Dairy Master Plan projects doubling per capita consumption by 2030, creating substantial market opportunities.

More than 50 percent of Kenya’s milk reaches consumers through informal market systems, providing crucial livelihood support for youth and women while ensuring affordable access to nutrition. The formal sector, representing approximately 20 percent of distribution, involves cooperatives, processors, and retail networks with more structured quality controls.

Appolinaire Djikeng, ILRI’s Director General, outlined the partnership’s focus on bridging critical value chain gaps. The collaboration leverages ILRI’s five decades of experience in animal health, genetics, feed systems, and dairy marketing solutions with KDB’s regulatory expertise and market oversight capabilities.

The agreement emphasizes inclusive growth strategies that support smallholder farmers while meeting international quality and safety standards. This approach addresses Kenya’s dual challenge of expanding production capacity while ensuring consumer protection and market competitiveness.

ILRI’s 2024-2030 strategy targets improvements for 300 million people in low and middle-income countries through sustainable livestock solutions. The Kenya partnership represents a flagship initiative within this broader framework, combining research innovation with regulatory implementation.

The dairy sector’s strategic importance extends beyond immediate economic contributions. As Kenya pursues food and nutrition security objectives, dairy production serves as both a livelihood engine and a critical component of dietary diversity for growing urban and rural populations.

Implementation will integrate cutting-edge research with practical regulatory frameworks, creating scalable models for dairy development across similar economies. The partnership positions Kenya as a regional leader in sustainable dairy innovation while addressing local food security priorities.