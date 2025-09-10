Kenya Crush Seychelles in World Cup Qualifier Route

Kenya recorded their most emphatic victory of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a commanding 5-0 demolition of Seychelles in Nairobi, keeping alive their slim hopes of reaching the tournament.

The Harambee Stars dominated from the opening whistle, with Ryan Ogam setting the tone by finding the net within seven minutes. Centre-back Charles Sichenje doubled the advantage on 35 minutes from a well-worked set piece, before Ogam struck again three minutes later to put the result beyond doubt.

Michael Olunga converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time to make it 4-0 at the break, capping a devastating opening 45 minutes. The striker completed the rout on 67 minutes, sweeping home his second goal to seal Kenya’s biggest win of the qualifying cycle.

The comprehensive victory lifts Kenya to nine points from eight matches in Group F, though they remain well behind leaders Côte d’Ivoire on 19 points and second-placed Gabon on 18. More encouragingly for Benni McCarthy’s side, they closed the gap to third-placed Burundi, who sit on 10 points with two fixtures remaining in March.

Across the continent, Namibia strengthened their grip on second place in Group H as Peter Shalulile’s hat-trick powered them to a 3-0 victory over São Tomé and Príncipe. The Mamelodi Sundowns forward opened the scoring on 41 minutes, added a second midway through the second half, and completed his treble with a clinical finish on 71 minutes.

The result maintains Namibia’s position behind already-qualified Tunisia, sitting second on 12 points and holding a crucial one-point advantage over Liberia with two points separating them from fourth-placed Equatorial Guinea.

Group A witnessed Sierra Leone climb to 12 points with a disciplined 2-0 victory over Ethiopia. Musa Noah Kamara broke the deadlock eight minutes before halftime, converting Saidu Tarawallie’s cross to settle home nerves. Alhassan Koroma sealed the points with a late strike, maintaining the Leone Stars’ impressive defensive record of three consecutive clean sheets.

The day’s biggest upset came in Group E, where Niger stunned Tanzania with a 1-0 victory in Dar es Salaam. Issa Sosah’s 58th-minute strike proved decisive, as the visitors defended resolutely to claim three precious points. The defeat stalls Tanzania’s momentum on 10 points, while Niger surge to nine points with a game in hand.

Rwanda continued their impressive recent form with a crucial 1-0 away victory over Zimbabwe in Group C. Gil Mugisha’s goal five minutes before halftime proved sufficient, as the visitors defended stoically to claim maximum points. The win elevates Rwanda to 11 points, level with second-placed Benin but trailing on goal difference.

Morocco and Tunisia have already secured their places at the 2026 finals, leaving intense competition for the remaining automatic qualification spots and four best runners-up positions that will contest the playoff rounds.

The qualifying campaign resumes in March 2025 for the final window, with several groups still wide open. Kenya’s emphatic victory demonstrates the unpredictable nature of African qualifying, where momentum can shift dramatically with strong performances.

For Kenya specifically, Tuesday’s dominant display provides vital confidence heading into a challenging finish. While their mathematical chances remain slim, the manner of victory – featuring clinical finishing, defensive solidity and tactical control – suggests McCarthy’s team could yet play spoiler in the final rounds.

The comprehensive nature of results across Tuesday’s fixtures highlighted the gulf in quality within groups, while also showcasing the competitive balance that makes African qualifying uniquely challenging for traditional powerhouses.