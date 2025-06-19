Kenya And AfCFTA Secretariat Host High-Level Meeting On Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII)

The government of Kenya led by President William Ruto in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat has held a High-Level Consultative Meeting on the Africa Green Industrialization Initiative (AGII), a transformative Pan-African effort aimed at positioning the continent as a global leader in green manufacturing and climate-smart industrial development.

The forum which brought together senior representatives from Africa’s leading development finance institutions, commercial banks, and continental bodies, including the African Union Commission (AUC) seeks to design a robust financing framework for priority green industrial clusters.

In a statement by His Excellency the Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, the High-Level Consultative Meeting on the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII) at the State House in Nairobi and Chaired by H.E. President William Ruto was a crucial step towards translating the AGII vision into concrete, investable action. “We had productive discussions focused on mobilising finance and developing a financing framework for green industrial clusters, reflecting our collective commitment to Africa’s green industrial future”. His Excellency Wamkele Mene asserted.

Formally endorsed by the African Union in February 2025, the Africa Green Industrialization Initiative aims to accelerate the continent’s green industrial transition.

The AGII aligns with Africa’s broader goal of structural economic transformation and is rooted in commitments made under the Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change, which identified industrialisation as crucial for climate-resilient growth, job creation, and sustainability.

The forum which aimed to secure strategic commitments from financial institutions, not only as funders but as co-architects of a homegrown financing model that supports climate-smart industrial growth was also attended by African Development Bank (AfDB), African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Africa50, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Standard Bank Group, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), KCB Group, Equity Group Holdings, as well as the African Union Commission (AUC).