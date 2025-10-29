Kenya Airways Operates Africa’s First Intra-African SAF Flight to Cape Town

Kenya Airways has completed Africa’s first intra-African flight using 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) attributes on its Nairobi to Cape Town route, marking a significant step toward reducing aviation emissions on the continent.

The milestone flight, operated on October 22, 2025, used SAF attributes under a mass balance system aligned with International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) standards.

The fuel is made from Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) feedstocks, including used cooking oil and other waste materials. These materials can achieve up to 85% lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional jet fuel when produced and used directly.

The flight formed part of the SkyTeam Aviation Challenge 2025 (TAC) under the theme Impact, which celebrates practical actions promoting sustainability in aviation.

Kenya Airways introduced several onboard initiatives across four focus areas. Inflight products included upcycled blanket bags, headset covers, and reusable cutlery to reduce waste. Catering featured locally sourced Kenyan coffee and tea, canned beverages replacing plastic bottles, and reusable hot drink cups.

Hellen Mwariri, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, noted the achievement. “This flight shows what can be achieved through collaboration and innovation,” she said.

The airline also implemented waste management measures, recycling onboard waste and reusing service items. Cabin crew participated in creating passenger awareness about responsible practices.

Kenya Airways continues working with government agencies, local innovators, and international partners to help build local SAF production capacity in Kenya by 2026. Partners include IATA, SkyTeam, and the African Airlines Association (AFRAA).

The airline operates 42 destinations worldwide, with 37 in Africa, connecting over 5 million passengers annually through its hub at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. As the sole African carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance, Kenya Airways connects passengers to over 1,060 destinations in 173 countries.