Kenya Airways Expands Asia Access Through Qatar Partnership

Kenya Airways passengers will gain access to 11 new international destinations across Asia and the Middle East through a newly launched codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, marking the first major outcome of a strategic partnership signed between the carriers in July.

The arrangement, which opens for bookings today with travel beginning October 26, allows Kenya Airways customers to connect through Doha to cities including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Male in the Maldives, and Tokyo. In return, Qatar Airways passengers can reach eight African destinations via Nairobi, including Juba, Lilongwe, Livingstone and Victoria Falls.

The partnership launch coincides with Qatar Airways introducing a third daily flight between Doha and Nairobi, strengthening air links between Kenya and the Gulf region. That additional frequency provides more connection options for passengers travelling in both directions, though some codeshare routes remain subject to government approvals.

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways, positioned the expanded network as part of the airline’s broader connectivity strategy. The arrangement opens up destinations that Kenya Airways doesn’t serve directly, giving its passengers access to Qatar Airways’ extensive Asian network without requiring the Nairobi-based carrier to deploy its own aircraft on those long-haul routes.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori described Africa as one of the airline’s key growth markets, with the Doha hub serving as the connection point between the continent and destinations across Asia, Europe and beyond. The Gulf carrier has been steadily expanding its African footprint in recent years, using codeshare partnerships to extend its reach beyond the cities it serves directly.

Both airlines have outlined plans to deepen collaboration beyond passenger services. Future phases could include cooperation in cargo operations, ground handling, lounge access, fleet maintenance, procurement, sustainability initiatives and loyalty programmes, though specific timelines for those expansions haven’t been announced.

The partnership comes as both carriers seek to leverage recent industry recognition. Kenya Airways was named Africa’s Leading Airline at the 2025 World Travel Awards, while Qatar Airways was voted World’s Best Airline by Skytrax for a record ninth time. Whether those accolades translate into measurably higher passenger loads on the new codeshare routes will become clearer once travel data from the coming months becomes available.

Codeshare arrangements allow airlines to sell seats on each other’s flights, expanding their networks without adding aircraft or routes. For passengers, the main benefits typically include single-ticket bookings across multiple carriers, streamlined baggage handling, and the ability to earn frequent flyer miles across partner airlines. The financial terms of the Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways agreement weren’t disclosed.

Kenya Airways currently flies to 43 destinations worldwide, with 34 of those in Africa, while Qatar Airways operates to more than 170 destinations globally. The partnership effectively combines those networks, giving customers of both airlines access to a broader range of connection options through their respective hubs in Nairobi and Doha.