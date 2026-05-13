Kenya Airways and Rubis Plan Africa’s First SAF Refinery

Kenya Airways and Rubis Energy Kenya agreed Tuesday to build Africa’s first sustainable aviation fuel refinery in Nairobi, witnessed by presidents Ruto and Macron at the Africa Forward Summit.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 12, establishing a framework for the joint engineering, financing and operation of a facility that will produce low-carbon fuel from local waste feedstocks. The project carries an estimated investment of €60 to €70 million and targets a production capacity of 32,000 tonnes of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) per year.

The refinery will be sited near Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi and will use modular technology developed by Dragonfly, a clean energy company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. Dragonfly plans to bring the facility online within 24 months of receiving all required planning approvals, a significantly shorter timeline than conventional refinery projects which typically take at least five years to complete.

George Kamal, Acting Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Kenya Airways, framed the scale of the challenge in concrete terms. “Currently, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport consumes 2.9 million litres of jet fuel every day,” he said, equivalent to filling the tanks of more than 52,000 family cars.

Kenya currently imports all of its jet fuel. Kamal described SAF as the most commercially viable and technologically mature path to decarbonise aviation, and the only credible route toward the goal set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

The refinery will convert primary feedstocks including used cooking oils, waste animal fats and other vegetable oils into fuel. Dragonfly refineries are ten times smaller than conventional SAF plants, designed to be co-located within existing energy infrastructure, allowing Rubis Energy Kenya to integrate production directly with its established logistics network and supply the fuel daily to Kenya Airways at JKIA.

Jean-Christian Bergeron, Co-Managing Partner of Rubis and Chief Executive of Rubis Énergie, said the project would prioritise technology transfer and local skills development, with the facility to be operated and managed by Kenyans. He positioned this commitment as directly aligned with the Africa Forward Summit’s broader objective of creating economic opportunities through international partnerships.

The agreement was finalized at the University of Nairobi in the presence of Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron during the two-day summit co-hosted by both leaders. The signing underscored the summit’s stated shift away from aid-driven engagement toward concrete industrial and green energy investment on the continent.