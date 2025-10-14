Kente Gains Global Protection as Ghana’s First Geographical Indication

Ghana has formally launched Kente as a Geographical Indication, a landmark step that not only safeguards one of the nation’s most enduring cultural symbols but also unlocks new economic opportunities for local weavers and artisans across the country.

The announcement came officially in September 2025 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, with Ghana’s Registrar General’s Department and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) making it official. The registration anchors Kente, handwoven in famed communities like Adanwomase, Bonwire, Agotime Kpetoe, Agbozume and Tafi Atome, within a global protection system that links products to their geographical origin, ensuring authenticity, traceability and fair value for producers.

Described as a turning point where heritage meets opportunity, Kente’s GI status, granted by WIPO under the United Nations, positions Ghanaian weavers to earn more from their craft through verified labels, licensing, and access to premium export markets.

Henceforth all Kente produced from weaving communities in the Ashanti and Volta regions will have QR codes to enable buyers to authenticate originality. It means that any Kente not traceable to a weaving community or a registered master weaver in Ghana is fake.

The GI elevates Kente into the league of world famous heritage products such as Champagne from France and Darjeeling tea from India, ensuring authenticity, ownership, and economic benefits for the communities that weave it.

The launch caps a multi year effort that began under a Swiss–Ghana Intellectual Property Cooperation Project, and advanced through WIPO assistance. Ghana’s commitment was strengthened when the country acceded to WIPO’s Geneva Act system for geographical indications in 2021.

The launch follows a major cultural milestone in December 2024, when UNESCO inscribed the craftsmanship of traditional woven Kente on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The announcement was made on December 6, 2024, during a ceremony at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, spotlighting living traditions among Ghana’s Asante and Ewe communities and amplifying the call to safeguard authenticity.

The launching, held in Accra, gathered master weavers from Adanwomase, Bonwire, Agotime Kpetoe, Agbozume and Tafi Atome alongside government agencies, WIPO, legal experts and media.

Loretta Asiedu, Director of WIPO Division for Africa, said the intervention to protect and promote Kente, not merely as a textile but as a living symbol of Ghanaian heritage, creativity, and resilience, serves as a model for Africa and beyond. She commended all stakeholders for their contributions towards the development of the GI framework and called for sustained collaboration to ensure effective implementation for the benefit of the artisans and the country in general.

Grace Ama Issahaque, Registrar General of Ghana, recalled that as far back as 2003 when the country drafted the GI Act 2003 (Act 659), Kente was clearly named as one of the products Ghana must protect through the GI Act. She mentioned that it has taken the country this far to get its first product protected because it takes adequate infrastructure, capacity and investment to get such systems running effectively.

She also noted that for the thousands of Ghanaian weavers whose intricate designs have inspired global fashion for decades, GI protection marks the start of a new chapter. The certification means that only licensed artisans who meet quality standards set out in the national Code of Practice can market cloth as genuine Kente.

According to Dr. Courage Besah Adanu, Head of Geographical Indications Unit at the Ghana Industrial Property Office of the Registrar General’s Department, the combination of UNESCO inscription and GI registration elevates Kente’s standing in cultural diplomacy and trade for Ghana.

“Agencies now share a playbook for standards, customs, tourism and market surveillance, backed by a producer register and scannable labels for traceability,” he explained.

For global buyers and the diaspora, QR enabled authenticity labels will let consumers verify origin at the point of purchase, culminating in rewards for artisans and discouraging counterfeiting in shops and online platforms.

For weavers, the protected name “Kente” and a verified label will help ensure value flows back to origin communities in the Ashanti and Volta regions. Only licensed producers who meet the Book of Specifications may market goods as authentic Kente, with training and inspections to support compliance.

The Ghana Industrial Property Office of the Registrar General’s Department, under the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department, administers intellectual property and related registrations in Ghana, working with sector agencies to protect legitimate enterprise, creativity, and cultural heritage.

Industry observers note that the GI protection could significantly boost export earnings for Ghana’s textile sector, particularly as global demand for authentic African crafts continues to grow. However, successful implementation will require robust enforcement mechanisms to prevent counterfeiting and ensure compliance among producers.