Kenpong Travels CEO and Wife Accused of Defrauding Ghanaians Over U.S. and Canada Visas

A popular travel and tour agency in Ghana has come under public scrutiny following allegations circulating on social media about possible visa-related irregularities.

According to online personality Afia Schwarzenegger, the agency’s leadership, including its CEO and close associates, may be involved in questionable practices involving promises of travel opportunities to the United States and Canada. The claims suggest that some individuals may have been misled during the visa application process.

However, no official investigation findings have been released, and the agency has not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of this report.

The discussion has sparked wider concerns among Ghanaians about the risks associated with travel intermediaries and visa facilitation services.

This remains a developing story.

Story by: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha