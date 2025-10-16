Kenpong Travel & Tours Champions Breast Cancer Awareness During Customer Week

As part of activities to mark Customer Week, Kenpong Travel & Tours, a leading travel agency in Ghana, is joining the global fight against breast cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the company is passionate about spreading hope and support to those affected.

At Kenpong Travel & Tours, we believe that travel and exploration can be therapeutic and empowering. That’s why we’re committed to supporting our customers and the broader community in the fight against breast cancer.

“We’re proud to stand in solidarity with breast cancer warriors and survivors. At Kenpong Travel & Tours, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to explore the world and create unforgettable memories. Let’s prioritize health, support one another, and fight against breast cancer,” said Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, CEO of Kenpong Travel & Tours.

Our efforts are focused on raising awareness, promoting early detection, and supporting those affected by breast cancer. We urge everyone to prioritize their health and well-being by getting regular check-ups and mammograms.

At Kenpong Travel & Tours, we’re dedicated to providing exceptional travel experiences that inspire and uplift. As we celebrate Customer Week, we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our customers and support this important cause.

Call to Action:

Let’s walk together in the fight against breast cancer. Get screened, support a loved one, and let’s break the silence.