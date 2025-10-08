Kenpong Travel and Tour sends goodwill message to Black Stars ahead of CAR match

Leading Ghanaian travel and tour company, Kenpong Travel and Tour, has sent a message of goodwill to the Black Stars ahead of their penultimate match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic at the Ben M’Hamed El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco, as they seek to wrap up qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

In a statement issued on October 7, 2025, Kenpong Travel and Tour—which is highly regarded as the ‘mother’ of all travel and tours in the country—wished the team well and urged them to secure victory against the Central African Republic.

The management of Kenpong Travel and Tour stated that they have absolute belief in the Black Stars to go out and get one over the CAR and move a step closer to qualifying for the World Cup.

They urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they bid to qualify for the tournament and also encouraged the Black Stars not to let down Ghanaians.

“The management of Kenpong Travel and Tour wishes the Black Stars the very best in their game against the Central African Republic. Having followed the qualification journey, we are more than convinced that coach Otto Addo and his charges will give Ghanaians victory on Wednesday.

“We also want to use this opportunity to encourage all Ghanaians to support and pray for the team, because their support is absolutely crucial. The players need to feel the warmth and support of the entire country behind them,” parts of the statement read.

The Black Stars go into the game leading Group I with 19 points. Madagascar are second with 16 points, with Comoros and Mali occupying the third and fourth positions, respectively.

With just five points, the Central African Republic are fourth, while Chad lie bottom with a single point.