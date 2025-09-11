Kenpong Football Academy Impresses on First European Tour

Kenpong Football Academy has solidified its esteemed status as Ghana’s premier youth football academy, underscored by a remarkable training tour in Europe.

The Academy’s Under-18 squad competed against formidable Belgian teams in three prominent friendly matches, securing a 3-1 victory over Club Brugge’s U-18 team, achieving a 1-1 draw with KV Mechelen, and suffering a narrow 3-1 defeat to KRC Genk.

For the Academy’s founder and benefactor, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), these outcomes highlight the Academy’s technical prowess and its capacity to rival some of Europe’s elite youth programs.

In an interview with the media upon their return, he emphasised the manifold benefits of the tour.

“The exposure and experience significantly broaden the team’s technical and tactical perspectives. Notably, four Academy players are slated to return to Belgium for short-term training stints with Club Brugge, a partnership intended to become an annual tradition,” he said.

Kenpong remarked that their Belgian hosts recognised the immense footballing potential in Ghana and were eager to cultivate these talents into future stars.

Renowned coach J.E. Sarpong, alongside KV Mechelen’s Eric Asante, worked synergistically to deliver exceptional training and refinement during the tour.

Coach Sarpong described the tour as highly successful, noting that it exposed players to international standards and rigorous training regimens.

The Academy is already planning a similar expedition to Spain in December 2025 or early January 2026, with Agyapong confirming that “arrangements are being finalized.”

Beyond football, Kenpong Football Academy is dedicated to a holistic approach, fostering discipline, leadership, and academic excellence in its players.

With world-class coaching, state-of-the-art facilities, and a vision to nurture tomorrow’s luminaries, the Academy provides a robust platform for Ghanaian talent to aspire and excel.