Kenneth Okonkwo Labels Obidients Outside ADC as DisObedience

Kenneth Okonkwo, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has called on supporters of former Anambra State governor Peter Obi to join the party ahead of the 2027 general elections. Okonkwo described Obidients who have yet to register with the ADC as disObidients.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Friday, Okonkwo said he was pleased that Obi had changed his earlier strategy of allowing supporters to join any political party. “When I was in the Labour Party, I said it was a tactical mistake, telling your followers they can join all political parties, and I’m very glad that my brother, Peter Obi, has changed the tactic,” he stated.

According to Okonkwo, Obi directed his supporters during an interview on X Space to register as members of the ADC. “If you listen to his interview on X Space, he said all the Obidients should go and register as members of the ADC. So if you are an Obidient and you’re not in the ADC, sorry, you’re not an Obidient, you are a disObidient,” he added.

The lawyer praised the ADC as a credible opposition platform, describing it as the vehicle of good people with strong backing in the South East. He emphasized that anyone joining the party must be a true democrat, noting that internal democracy and adherence to democratic principles remain non negotiable values.

Okonkwo claimed that the South East has now embraced the ADC, adding that any politician in another party is working for President Bola Tinubu. He stressed that no leader was permitted to impose conditions before joining the party, highlighting discipline and a solid foundation as key requirements.

Welcoming Obi’s recent defection to the ADC, Okonkwo pledged to support whoever emerges as the party’s presidential candidate in 2027. The ADC chieftain, who serves on the party’s National Working Committee, noted that officials have not yet decided on zoning the presidential ticket. “He is an ADC member. We work with every ADC member. Rest assured, whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the ADC, I will work for the person. I don’t have any personal rift with any person,” he stated.

Peter Obi officially left the Labour Party (LP) for the ADC on December 31, 2025, during an event at Nike Lake Resort in Enugu. The former governor said his decision was aimed at transforming and rescuing Nigeria, declaring that 2026 would mark the beginning of a rescue journey for the country.