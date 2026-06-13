Kennedy Says He Put Leadership Doubts To Bawumia

New Patriotic Party stalwart Arthur Kennedy says he confronted flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia with doubts about his leadership in a meeting Kennedy says was later leaked online.

Kennedy, a physician and longtime member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), told Accra’s Joy News that the one on one ran about 45 minutes and was meant to stay private. He said people close to the flagbearer put photos and clips of the meeting online, which he treated as a breach of trust.

By Kennedy’s account, he used the session to pass on a perception, one he says even his mother in law, a committed party supporter, holds, that Bawumia comes across as a weak leader who is not his own man. Kennedy said the flagbearer offered no rebuttal.

He said he also raised the conduct of Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, known as Abronye, and others he accused of harming the party’s image through indiscipline, and that Bawumia again said nothing.

The exchange fits a long running pattern. Kennedy backed Bawumia’s right to lead after the January primary but has pressed him on Joy News to apologise for the former government’s record and to rein in aggressive supporters. Abronye, a vocal Bawumia backer, has himself faced party discipline over public attacks on rivals.

Neither Bawumia nor Abronye had publicly responded to Kennedy’s account when this report was filed.