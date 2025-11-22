Kennedy Demands Akufo Addo Account for Financial Misconduct Under His Watch

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo must answer for alleged financial misconduct that occurred under his administration, including actions linked to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, political commentator Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy has said.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Dr Kennedy argued the former president must be asked what actions he took while those under his administration, especially Ken Ofori Atta, were allegedly looting state resources.

Kennedy stated that if discussions focus on the sins of Ken Ofori Atta, who was reporting to somebody, then at some point the former president must be asked what he was doing while his ministers were looting state coffers dry, adding he has a moral responsibility to address these things.

The programme, hosted by Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini on the topic Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in the Eye of the Storm, Why Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Abusing Human Rights, Galamsey Tribunals to Deliver Swift Justice, centered heavily on the OSP’s planned arraignment of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and others over a 78 count corruption charge.

Kennedy rejected suggestions that the corruption case involving the former finance minister is futile because he is currently outside the country, saying the idea that it is a lost case is incorrect. He maintained that even if Ofori Atta is not in Ghana, there can be a trial with his lawyers defending him, there can be a verdict of guilty or innocent, and even if he does not spend a day in jail, the fact that he finds it necessary to avoid going back home carries shame and hopefully has a deterring effect.

The OSP has announced that Ofori Atta and seven other individuals will be arraigned on November 24 to face a 78 count indictment. Ofori Atta’s lawyers say he has not yet been formally served with a criminal summons and argue that proving 78 charges beyond a reasonable doubt will be a considerable hurdle.

Kennedy said the Ofori Atta case has revived concerns about the partisan nature of Ghana’s justice system, stating it would seem that as long as the Nana Akufo Addo government remained in power, Ken Ofori Atta was untouchable, and so were quite a lot of other people, describing this as a very telling indictment of the judicial system.

He argued that alleged questionable contracts, syndicated loans and the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) agreement did not happen overnight but unfolded in slow motion, with Parliament and the executive failing to act.

Kennedy criticized what he described as a pattern of political protection offered to those in power, arguing that incumbency often shields public officials from proper scrutiny. He warned that the current political culture risks turning Ghana’s democratic cycle into alternating periods of unchecked authority.

Dr Kennedy expressed profound frustration at what he described as a longstanding culture of impunity in Ghana, arguing that many of the country’s most troubling incidents have been met with silence rather than accountability. He referenced the battering of women and the six deaths recorded at the El Wak Stadium, noting that law enforcement agencies should have imposed immediate sanctions.

On the issue of galamsey tribunals, Kennedy argued the country risks misdiagnosing the root of the problem if it focuses solely on prosecution, describing illegal mining as a national security threat that requires decisive state led action. According to him, the tribunals are side issues and cannot solve the crisis on their own.