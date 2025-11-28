Kennedy Agyapong’s Temperament Uncontrollable Says Atta Akyea

Private Legal Practitioner and Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawmaker for Abuakwa South, Hon Samuel Atta Akyea, has taken a swipe at Kennedy Agyapong, describing his temperament as uncontrollable and publicly visible.

Speaking on Adom 106.3 FM on Wednesday, November 27, 2025, in reaction to attacks by members of the Kennedy Agyapong Campaign team, the former Minister for Works and Housing said no one is fabricating stories about the outspoken politician. Everything the public knows is based on his own conduct.

Atta Akyea dismissed claims that there is a hidden corruption tag associated with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, insisting that if anyone has evidence, they should boldly bring it forward rather than rely on rumours. What corruption tag is sticking to Bawumia? If it is known, let them say it. We should stop the gossip. People are suffering, but they find it convenient to gossip about others, he said.

Switching focus to Kennedy Agyapong, he drew from personal experience, revealing that they were classmates at Adisadel College. According to him, Kennedy’s behaviour is not new and not misunderstood. Ken is my classmate. He is strong headed. Whatever comes to his mind to do, he will do it without hesitation. Even if he is in the middle of the market, he doesn’t care about the location. He will vent his anger.

He stressed that the public’s perception of Kennedy Agyapong is based on documented actions, not lies. No one is speaking falsely against Kennedy Agyapong. It is his real and actual behaviour that we recorded which we are making known. The pastors he has insulted, leaders he has attacked, even Former President Akufo Addo and his own NPP leaders, all these are not fabrications. They are the things he has actually done.

Atta Akyea added that members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are quietly hoping Kennedy Agyapong becomes the NPP’s flagbearer because his own utterances would be used against him in the 2028 elections. Most of the NDC are praying he wins. If he wins, the NDC will not need to bother campaigning. They will use his own words against him, he argued.

He concluded by saying Kennedy cannot hide the very behaviour that is now haunting him. He cannot fake the condition that is making him suffer. The results of his insults and abuse he has directed at people are all coming to light.

In a creative analogy, Atta Akyea compared character flaws to diarrhoea during the interview. If you have diarrhoea and you take medication, it does not mean it has stopped. You cannot fake the condition you are in. So if you are having a running tummy and you go and take medication, the diarrhoea will not stop. That is what we are seeing now. Some of the things Ken said are coming out, and people are running. People have quit on some of the issues about Ken. More could even come out, he said.

The comments follow earlier remarks by Atta Akyea at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, where he cautioned NPP delegates to exercise discretion in choosing a flagbearer who will represent Ghana honorably on the international stage. Without mentioning anyone’s name, he mimicked how a potential NPP flagbearer would speak at a United Nations General Assembly with profanity and warned delegates to save the NPP and the nation such embarrassment.

Kennedy Agyapong has responded to the attacks, accusing Atta Akyea of hypocrisy. In a TikTok video sighted by GhanaWeb on Thursday, November 27, 2025, the politician stated that he would not retaliate against what he described as insults directed at his personality. According to him, Atta Akyea had previously denigrated former President Akufo Addo in his presence, and so he is not surprised at the insults now directed at him.

He insulted Akufo Addo to me at Heathrow Airport that he wasn’t fit to be president but then Akufo Addo went on to win, Kennedy Agyapong said. He added that the insults directed at him are part of a deliberate plot to provoke him into retaliation, which would then be used against him to create disaffection.

I’m not responding to anybody but just staying focused. This is a distraction because they have no message. My silence has exposed their inefficiencies. They wanted me to respond to their insults so they use it against me. I have a vision and dream for Ghana and if I’m given the opportunity, the speed at which I will develop the country, you have no idea, Kennedy Agyapong added.

Kobby Amoah, an aide to Kennedy Agyapong, expressed disappointment over Atta Akyea’s comments. Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Wednesday, Amoah said it was regrettable that a figure of Atta Akyea’s stature would make remarks he believes only heighten tensions within the party.

Looking at another right respected person like Honourable Samuel Atta Akyea, whom all of us look up to as a role model in the legal profession and in politics, I was expecting language that will unite the party, language that brings everybody together, and a language that makes it easier for the party to move forward after the election, he said.

The exchanges have intensified the already heated internal rivalry within the NPP ahead of the January 31, 2026 presidential primary. The contest is largely seen as a two horse race between former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

Atta Akyea has been a consistent supporter of Bawumia’s candidacy. In August 2023, he revealed rejecting overtures to join the campaign of five of the 10 flagbearer aspirants in the NPP race, including Kennedy Agyapong. Kennedy Agyapong called me but I decided not to support him even though we were at Adisadel College together, Atta Akyea said at the time.

The ongoing war of words reflects ongoing debates within the NPP over which candidate can best secure the party’s future and represents a critical test for party unity ahead of the 2028 general elections.