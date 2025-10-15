Kennedy Agyapong Takes Unity Tour to Savannah Region

Kennedy Agyapong has arrived in the Savannah Region for a two day engagement with New Patriotic Party delegates as part of his nationwide unity tour ahead of the party’s 2028 flagbearer race.

The former Assin Central MP will spend October 15 and 16 meeting with party delegates and grassroots supporters across the region, making his case for why the NPP should select him as its presidential candidate for the next general election.

In a social media post announcing the Savannah leg of his tour, Agyapong emphasized that the visit centers on listening more than speaking and building consensus from the ground up. He described his time in the region as a profound honour, calling it a land of rich heritage and resilient people.

“To my fellow NPP delegates, the road ahead demands a renewed commitment to our timeless values,” Agyapong wrote. He urged party members to lead with patriotism, serve with honesty, and build with discipline, encouraging supporters to “Get KENnected and get to work.”

The tour represents Agyapong’s continued effort to build support within the party structure following his unsuccessful bid for the NPP flagbearership ahead of the 2024 elections. That contest saw him lose to then Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, but Agyapong has maintained that the NPP needs drastic change starting with new leadership.

He officially declared his intention to contest the 2028 primaries in July 2025 and filed nomination papers in August. His unity tour, which began in September, aims to cover all 276 constituencies across Ghana, reaching into remote areas where party grassroots operate.

Recent polling suggests Agyapong has gained ground since his previous campaign. A Sanity Africa poll conducted between July and October 2025 showed him leading Dr. Bawumia with 53.1% support among NPP delegates. The survey, which sampled 15,000 delegates from the party’s expanded voter album, indicated Agyapong leads in 10 of Ghana’s 16 regions.

The Savannah Region holds particular strategic importance for any NPP flagbearer candidate. While traditionally competitive territory for the party, the region’s delegate votes could prove decisive in what polls suggest will be a close primary contest. Dr. Bawumia maintains stronger support in northern regions, making Agyapong’s engagement in these areas critical to his electoral calculus.

Agyapong’s campaign messaging has consistently emphasized party unity while simultaneously arguing for leadership change. It’s a delicate balance that requires acknowledging the NPP’s 2024 electoral defeat while building bridges with delegates who supported other candidates in previous primaries.

His withdrawal from the NPP’s official “Thank You Tour” in April 2025 following security concerns after one of his supporters was stabbed demonstrated the tensions that persist within party ranks. Yet his decision to launch an independent unity tour suggests determination to remain engaged with the party base despite internal friction.

The emphasis on timeless values in his Savannah Region message reflects broader campaign themes about returning to foundational principles. Patriotism, honesty, and discipline aren’t just abstract virtues in this context; they represent implicit critique of what Agyapong sees as departures from core NPP identity.

Whether this message resonates with Savannah Region delegates remains to be seen. The region’s political dynamics involve complex calculations around development priorities, chieftaincy issues, and local power structures that don’t always align neatly with national campaign narratives.

Agyapong’s approach of emphasizing listening and consensus building acknowledges these realities. Successful political campaigns in Ghana’s regions require more than national messaging; they demand engagement with local concerns and demonstration of understanding about specific community needs.

The coming months will test whether Agyapong’s unity tour translates polling advantages into secured delegate commitments. NPP primaries remain fluid, and support can shift based on perceived electability, party establishment preferences, and strategic considerations about who can win a general election.

For now, Agyapong continues crisscrossing the country, making his case one region at a time. The Savannah visit represents another step in a long campaign that won’t conclude until delegates cast their votes in primaries that will shape the NPP’s future direction.