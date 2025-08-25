Kennedy Agyapong Set to File NPP Presidential Nomination Forms Wednesday

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong will formally submit his nomination papers for the New Patriotic Party’s 2026 presidential primaries on Wednesday, marking a significant step in his bid to lead the opposition party.

The Assin Central MP plans to personally deliver the forms at the NPP headquarters in Accra, according to his campaign team.

Stephen Amoah, the Nhyiaeso MP and key campaign coordinator, confirmed the filing schedule. The submission comes three weeks after a group of NPP parliamentarians collected the nomination forms on Agyapong’s behalf on August 5.

The business mogul became the first candidate to secure nomination papers for the January 31, 2026 primaries. Four MPs facilitated the collection: Kwaku Kwarteng from Obuasi West, Charles Forson representing Tema West, Stephen Amoah of Nhyiaeso, and Lawrence Agyinsam from Hemang Lower Denkyira.

Agyapong enters the contest with considerable momentum from his previous campaign. He finished second to former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s 2024 flagbearer race, establishing himself as a formidable contender within NPP ranks.

Political observers view the early filing as a calculated strategy to gain advantage over potential rivals. The timing allows Agyapong’s team to focus on grassroots mobilization while other aspirants may still be organizing their campaigns.

The NPP faces the challenge of selecting a candidate who can reclaim power after losing the 2024 elections to John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress. Party delegates will make their choice in approximately five months.