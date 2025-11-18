Kennedy Agyapong Says Leadership Requires Job Creation Not Handouts

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has declared that genuine leadership involves creating sustainable employment opportunities rather than distributing money to voters on election day. The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central made the statement as he campaigns ahead of the party’s presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Agyapong emphasized that leadership should focus on securing jobs that enable young people to build dignified futures. He argued that individuals without employment face uncertain destinies and struggle to command respect within their families and communities. The businessman turned politician positioned himself as a champion of industry, employment, and opportunities for all Ghanaians.

Speaking about his campaign vision, Agyapong urged NPP delegates to support strength and vision rather than politicians who rely on financial handouts to win votes. He stressed his sacrifices for the party and presented himself as the candidate capable of delivering victory in the 2028 general elections. The former lawmaker holds ballot position number one following the October 10, 2025 balloting conducted at party headquarters in Accra.

The statement reflects Agyapong’s campaign strategy of contrasting his private sector experience with traditional political approaches. As a successful entrepreneur who has built multiple businesses across various sectors, he frequently highlights his track record of creating jobs and generating wealth. This messaging appears designed to appeal to delegates concerned about youth unemployment and economic development.

Recent polls suggest Agyapong has gained momentum in the flagbearer race. A Sanity Africa survey released in October 2025 showed him leading with 53.1 percent of voting intentions compared to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s 39.0 percent. The poll indicated Agyapong leading in 10 of Ghana’s 16 regions, representing a 1.7 percentage point increase from surveys conducted in July 2025.

The contest features five aspirants who each paid 100,000 cedis for nomination forms, 500,000 cedis as filing fees, and four million cedis in development levies to support party rebuilding efforts. Besides Agyapong and Bawumia, the race includes former Agriculture Minister Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former party General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Agyapong has received significant endorsements from within the party structure. In June 2025, 268 former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the previous administration declared their support for his candidacy. The group cited his experience as a six term MP and his leadership qualities as reasons for backing his bid.

This marks Agyapong’s second attempt at securing the NPP flagbearer position. He contested the November 2023 presidential primary but lost to Bawumia, who secured 61.43 percent of votes compared to Agyapong’s 37.41 percent. However, after the NPP lost both the presidency and parliamentary majority to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections, calls grew for fresh leadership to reposition the party.

The NPP decided to hold an early presidential primary to give the eventual winner sufficient time to campaign ahead of the 2028 elections. Deputy General Secretary Haruna Mohammed announced this decision following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in June 2025. The party opened nominations on July 29, 2025, and concluded the vetting process in September 2025.

Agyapong’s campaign has focused heavily on his business acumen and ability to generate economic opportunities. He regularly emphasizes that employment provides individuals with dignity, financial security, and social standing. This approach contrasts with what he characterizes as transactional politics based on monetary inducements rather than substantive policy proposals.

The January 31, 2026 primary will determine who leads the NPP into the 2028 general elections as the party seeks to reclaim power after its significant electoral setback. The winner will need to unite the party’s various factions and present a compelling alternative to the governing NDC administration.

Agyapong’s emphasis on job creation and industrial development reflects broader concerns within Ghana about youth unemployment and economic stagnation. His campaign messaging suggests he believes delegates want a candidate who can deliver tangible economic improvements rather than short term political benefits.