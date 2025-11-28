Kennedy Agyapong Links Past Treason Charge to Party Defense

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed that his 2012 treason charge stemmed from defending fellow party members Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Samuel Abu Jinapor following their alleged assault at Kantamanto market in Accra. Speaking on Spear FM, the former Assin Central Member of Parliament questioned why rivals in the ongoing flagbearer race ignore this chapter when assessing his character and commitment to the party.

Agyapong recounted that the two NPP figures were attacked during the biometric voter registration exercise in April 2012, yet no party member was willing to address the matter publicly. According to him, he stepped forward to condemn the attacks and issued a warning to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I told them that if Kantamanto is their stronghold and they use that to beat NPP MPs, then Ashanti Region, which is our stronghold, could also be used to retaliate,” he stated. The controversial remarks were made on his Accra-based radio station, Oman FM, on April 13, 2012.

Agyapong insisted the media twisted his words, resulting in his arrest by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on April 16, 2012. He was subsequently charged with treason, treason felony and attempted genocide. The case attracted significant attention, with hundreds of NPP supporters and party executives demonstrating solidarity at court proceedings.

The Adjabeng Magistrate Court declined to hear the case in April 2012, ruling that such serious charges fell under High Court jurisdiction. Magistrate Patricia Quansah referenced a 2008 circular from the Chief Justice indicating that cases involving treason, murder and other major offenses required three High Court judges. The prosecution eventually failed to appear at subsequent hearings, and the case did not proceed to full trial.

Historical records confirm that Owusu-Ekuful, then NPP parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma South, and Jinapor, an aide to then flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo, were allegedly assaulted at a registration center in the Odododiodoo constituency. The incident occurred during heightened tensions surrounding voter registration in the lead up to the 2012 elections.

Agyapong argued that his financial contributions and sacrifices for the NPP since 1992 remain unmatched by other aspirants in the current flagbearer race. He emphasized that the internal contest should focus on selecting a leader capable of securing victory rather than engaging in personality attacks.

“The money I have spent on this party from 1992 till now is huge. None of the other aspirants have invested in the NPP like I have,” he stressed. The businessman and politician highlighted his employment of approximately 7,000 people through his various business enterprises as evidence of his capacity to create economic opportunities.

The presidential hopeful declared confidently that grassroots party members want him as leader if the NPP seeks victory in the 2028 general elections. He formally filed his nomination for the flagbearer race at NPP headquarters in Accra on August 27, 2025, accompanied by party executives and hundreds of enthusiastic supporters who chanted slogans including “No Ken, No Vote.”

Agyapong previously contested the NPP’s 2024 presidential primaries, finishing second with approximately 38 percent of valid votes cast behind then Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. His strong showing shocked political observers considering he entered the race relatively late compared to other aspirants.

The NPP has scheduled January 31, 2026, for its presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 general elections. Other confirmed aspirants include former Vice President Bawumia and Minister for National Security Bryan Acheampong. The party faces internal divisions following its defeat in the 2024 elections, where Bawumia secured 41 percent of votes against President John Mahama’s 58 percent.

Agyapong’s brother Ralph confirmed in March 2025 that shifting internal dynamics now favor Kennedy’s candidacy, with many party members reconsidering their positions following the electoral loss. Ralph described the 2024 campaign as an uphill battle against internal and external forces within the party.

Recent polling conducted by Nhyira FM indicated Agyapong leading with 50 percent support from NPP delegates and grassroots members, ahead of Bawumia’s 25 percent. Respondents cited his boldness and perceived job creation potential as key reasons for backing him.

During a campaign tour in the Western North Region, Agyapong appealed passionately to delegates, stating he needs only four years to deliver results. He pledged to step down voluntarily if unable to lead the party back to power in 2028, offering delegates the opportunity to replace him with another candidate.

The flagbearer aspirant withdrew from the party’s Thank You Tour in April 2025 after a student supporter from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was stabbed during an event in Bantama, Kumasi. The incident occurred following a scuffle between students and alleged thugs over money distributed to attendees.

Agyapong’s comments about his treason charge add fresh intensity to the ongoing flagbearer race, sparking conversations about loyalty, leadership and the internal dynamics of the NPP as it prepares for future electoral battles. Party officials emphasize that unity will be crucial for any candidate seeking to lead the NPP back to government in 2028.