Kennedy Agyapong Launches Nationwide Unity Tour for NPP Leadership

Kennedy Agyapong will kick off an ambitious countrywide campaign next week as he seeks to unite the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2028 elections.

The former Assin Central MP announced his Unity Tour will begin September 5, covering all 276 constituencies across Ghana. Agyapong aims to reach party grassroots in remote areas as he builds support for his flagbearer bid.

The businessman filed his nomination papers for NPP leadership on August 27 at party headquarters in Accra. During that event, he urged supporters to back his candidacy while emphasizing the need for party unity following their recent electoral defeat.

Agyapong has positioned himself as a change agent within the NPP, promising fresh leadership approaches for the party’s rebuilding efforts. His campaign messaging focuses heavily on bringing different factions together after internal divisions that some blame for their 2024 losses.

The flagbearer hopeful has made specific appeals to young voters, pledging expanded opportunities for Ghana’s youth. He believes the country can significantly boost economic growth by developing its tourism sector more effectively.

His nationwide tour represents one of the most extensive early campaigns for NPP leadership, demonstrating serious commitment to grassroots engagement. The 276-constituency target suggests Agyapong intends comprehensive outreach rather than focusing solely on traditional party strongholds.

The timing allows Agyapong to build momentum well before formal party processes begin for selecting their 2028 presidential candidate. His early start may provide advantages over potential rivals who have not yet declared similar nationwide campaigns.

Party observers note the Unity Tour’s emphasis on reconciliation addresses real concerns about NPP cohesion following their transition to opposition status under the current NDC government.