Kennedy Agyapong Is The Only One Who Can Stop John Mahama From A Second Coming In 2028

Delegates, if you dare pick anyone else on 31 January 2026, you are personally handing Mahama another eight years to finish destroying Ghana

Delegates, wake up.

John Mahama is already on the road — cutting ribbons, handing out free fertiliser, promising the “24-hour economy” again, and smiling like a man who knows the game is already fixed.

He is smiling because he is praying every single night that you repeat the mistake of 2023.

He is praying you give him Bawumia or one of the “gentle” candidates.

Because he knows he will destroy them the same way he destroyed Bawumia in 2024 (56.55% to 41.75%).

There is only one man who makes John Mahama sweat cold at night.

Only one man who can bury Mahama and the NDC once and for all.

That man is Kennedy Ohene Agyapong — and deep in your hearts, you already know it.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Eight years Vice President. The public face of the 2024 disaster.

In 2028 he will spend every single day apologising for inflation, DDEP, pension haircuts, and the collapsed cedi.

Mahama will just play the old campaign videos and say “I told you so”.

Result: Mahama wins 60–40 or worse. Game over.

Bryan Acheampong, Yaw Osei Adutwum, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Good men. Honest men. Hardworking men.

But outside their own constituencies, most Ghanaians don’t even know what they sound like.

Mahama’s advertising billions will finish them before they leave Accra.

Result: Landslide for Mahama.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong — The Man Mahama Fears Most

The only self-made billionaire in the race who built an empire from zero while others were begging for government contracts:

Oman FM

Net2 TV

Spice FM

Ash FM

Cold stores from Kumasi to Accra to Tamale

Hollywood Construction

Hundreds of housing estates

Importation empires

Thousands of permanent private-sector jobs on his own payroll — not a single one from government favour.

He warned about reckless Eurobond borrowing, family-and-friends government, ghost projects, and corruption for eight straight years — on his own stations while others clapped and defended the nonsense.

In 2028 Kennedy will not apologise for anything.

He will attack — and he will attack hard.

He will drag out every Mahama scandal the NDC thought was dead and buried:

The Ford Expedition gift from the Burkinabe contractor

SADA (guinea-fowl flying away and ghost trees)

GYEEDA billions that vanished

Bus branding scandal (GH¢3.6 million overcharge, Smarttys forced to refund GH¢1.9 million)

Armajaro cocoa smuggling scandal

Airbus bribery scandal (that reached the doorstep of “Government Official 1”)

Every night on Net2, every morning on Oman FM, Kennedy will remind Ghana exactly who John Mahama is.

Mahama will not sleep. His handlers will panic. The NDC will scream “he is too harsh”.

And the floating voter will remember why they threw Mahama out in 2016.

If You Give Kennedy the Ticket, Mahama’s 2028 Plan Collapses Overnight

Mahama can no longer say “NPP has no new ideas” — Kennedy has been exposing the old ones since 2017.

Mahama can no longer say “I warned you” — Kennedy warned louder, earlier, and with receipts.

Mahama can no longer outspend the NPP — Kennedy owns the airwaves and the cash.

Every Mahama scandal will be on repeat 24/7 until the country vomits at the mention of his name.

Delegates, This Is War — Not a Tea Party

John Mahama is not coming back to play gentle.

He is coming to finish the looting he started.

If you pick anyone else, you are helping him.

If you pick Kennedy Ohene Agyapong:

Tema Port will be fixed in 24 months — prices of everything crash.

Factories will rise from north to south — real jobs for our children.

Corruption will finally meet a President who owes no godfather and fears no human being.

When Your Grandchildren Ask You in 2032

“Grandpa/Grandma, why did Ghana suffer another eight years under John Mahama?”

What will you say?

“I respected the VP too much to vote for victory”?

Or will you say:

“I voted for the man who could win — Kennedy Ohene Agyapong”?

On 31 January 2026 you have one job and one job only:

STOP JOHN MAHAMA DEAD IN HIS TRACKS.

Vote for the only man who can beat him, bury him, and fix Ghana.

Anything else is betrayal of the Ghanaian people.

Vote Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Let the elephant not just roar — let it crush everything in its path.

#StopMahama2028

#KennedyOrNothing

#ShowdownReloaded

#31JanuaryOrBust

#SerwaaHasSpoken

Serwaa Bonsu

A Ghanaian who will never forgive anyone who hands Mahama another eight years

Accra, 18 November 2025

Copy this article. Share it. Tag every delegate.

Make them feel the heat.

Victory 2028 or betrayal forever.

The choice is yours. Choose wisely. 🇬🇭🔥

(All facts verified as of 18 November 2025: NPP primary date and five candidates confirmed by party announcements; 2024 results certified by EC; Kennedy’s businesses publicly declared and reported; Mahama-era scandals documented in official probes and media investigations.)