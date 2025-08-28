Kennedy Agyapong Enters NPP Leadership Contest With Appeal to Delegates

Kennedy Agyapong has thrown his hat into the ring for the New Patriotic Party leadership, filing nomination papers Wednesday to contest the party’s top position as it rebuilds from electoral defeat.

The former Assin Central MP struck an impassioned tone while addressing supporters in Accra, urging party delegates to back his candidacy for the 2028 elections. His entry marks the beginning of what promises to be a competitive internal race for the opposition party.

“Vote for Kennedy Agyapong, and victory will be assured for the NPP in 2028,” the businessman told gathered supporters after submitting his paperwork. He repeatedly emphasized his electability, claiming widespread public support across Ghana.

The contest comes at a critical juncture for the NPP. After losing power to John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress in December 2024, the party faces the task of selecting a leader who can mount a credible challenge in four years’ time.

Agyapong, known for his outspoken style and business background, positioned himself as the candidate who could unite the party and appeal to voters beyond traditional NPP strongholds. He cautioned delegates against what he characterized as internal pressures that might influence their choice.

“Don’t allow anyone to intimidate you. Party victory is paramount, so let us unite and select a candidate who can deliver,” he said, suggesting tensions within party ranks over the leadership succession.

The former legislator’s decision to contest follows months of speculation about his political ambitions. Having served multiple terms representing Assin Central, he brings parliamentary experience and significant financial resources to the race.

His entry signals the start of what political observers expect will be an intense campaign period. The NPP must select its flagbearer well ahead of 2028, giving the winner time to build a national campaign infrastructure and develop policy alternatives to the current government.

The timing of Agyapong’s announcement, coming just months after the NPP’s electoral loss, reflects the urgency many in the party feel about beginning the rebuilding process. Party officials have indicated that the leadership election will follow established internal procedures, though specific dates remain unconfirmed.

For the NPP, the choice of flagbearer will determine not just who leads the party but what direction it takes in opposition. The selected candidate will need to craft a message that resonates with Ghanaians while maintaining party unity after a difficult electoral cycle.

Agyapong’s campaign appears centered on his business credentials and his claim to broad appeal among ordinary Ghanaians. Whether delegates share that assessment will become clear as more candidates enter the race and the campaign intensifies.

The NPP’s internal election takes place against the backdrop of Ghana’s economic challenges and the new NDC administration’s early policy moves. The opposition party’s choice of leader will shape how it responds to government initiatives and positions itself as an alternative.

Other potential candidates are expected to announce their intentions in coming weeks, setting up what could be one of the most consequential leadership races in the NPP’s recent history.